OLD FORT — The 150 Project announces the installation of a new historical exhibit at Hillman Beer—Old Fort.

The 1873-2023 historic timeline is now displayed inside Hillman along the primary entrance point before the taproom. Patrons of Hillman Beer can stop in and enjoy the extensive historic timeline that encompasses many important aspects of Old Fort history.

The timeline is a collaborative project between The 150 Project, devoted Old Fort historians, local photographers and Jesse Bricker of Mountain Gateway Museum. The vinyl timeline took several weeks of production, but the collection of history has been an ongoing project by 150 Project Coordinator Cathy Moore.

“I’m just so excited to see the efforts pay off. Standing back and looking at all our history is beautiful, and I hope everyone in Old Fort enjoys what Jesse was able to make for us,” says Moore.

Collaborative partnerships with Hillman Beer have allowed various community groups a fun and inviting location to help celebrate Old Fort’s 150th anniversary (2023).

“The 150 Project is very grateful for all the help Hillman has offered, from Power in Pints to allowing this space to be used,” said Moore.

Moore explains further that the timeline needed a large, open space to be enjoyed by multiple audiences. The timeline will be displayed at Hillman for a majority of the 2023 sesquicentennial celebration. Be sure to check both the Hillman and The 150 Project Facebook pages for updates, business hours and more.

The 150 Project is a collaborative aimed to celebrate the 150th anniversary for the town of Old Fort. Learn more at www.facebook.com/The150ProjectOldFort.

About Hillman Beer—Old Fort Taproom

Opened in July 2020 in the hidden gem of the town of Old Fort and nestled against the beautiful fresh water of Mill Creek, the brewery boasts over 10,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor seating with over 32 taps. Enjoy the numerous community-style tables or grab a private two-top on the deck next to the creek. For more information, visit, www.instagram.com/hillmanbeeroldfort/.