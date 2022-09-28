HILLBILLYLAND: New exhibit at Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort focuses on mountain stereotypes

An exhibit examining the myths and misconceptions behind the mountain “hillbilly” stereotype will open Saturday at the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort.

“Hillbillyland: Myth & Reality of Appalachian Culture,” will run through May 7, 2023, at the museum at 24 Water St. in Old Fort. It is on loan from the Western North Carolina Historical Association in Asheville, according to a news release.

The hillbilly stereotype is rooted deep in the history of the United States. It started in the 19th century with the Southwestern Humor Tales’ accounts of excess, violence and “backwards” behavior related to moonshiners. National newspapers, such as Harper’s, perpetuated these stories and influenced how the nation saw Appalachian life.

Popular culture latched on to these stories and produced shows such as “Ma and Pa Kettle,” the movie “Thunder Road,” “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “Hee-Haw” to capitalize on the public’s oversimplified, and sometimes negative, view of Appalachian culture.

Mountain people sometimes fueled the stereotype, especially when it profited them. This included musicians acting like rubes for fans, residents catering to the tourists by acting like “real mountain people,” and artists playing “simple” to sell their products.

Hillbillyland explores how the hillbilly stereotype thrives in today’s popular culture. The power, prevalence and persistence of the hillbilly stereotype are explored through photography, poetry and short prose.

These writings and images are set inside the themes of religion, music, arts and crafts, moonshine and isolation. Designed not to extol the hillbilly stereotype, these pieces seek to challenge and complicate them while encouraging the visitor to think about the reality, complexity and nuances of mountain life.

Photographs in the exhibition include historical ones by Bayard Wooten, George Masa and Doris Ulmann, and modern photographers Rob Amberg, Tim Barnwell and Don Dudenbostel, as well as images from the University of North Carolina at Asheville’s Special Collections and other regional collections. Most of these photographers come from outside of the region and reflect the fascination with the region and the people who live in its deepest coves and hollows, according to the news release.

The poetry and prose in the exhibit were written by individuals with deep roots in western North Carolina. They include the late Jim Wayne Miller, Fred Chappell, Robert Morgan, Michael McFee, Jane Hicks, Kathryn Stripling Byer, Ron Rash and Wayne Caldwell.

For more information about Hillbillyland, contact Jesse Bricker at 828-668-9259 or jesse.bricker@ncdcr.gov or visit Mountain Gateway Museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org.

A regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center (MGM) is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums.

Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the banks of historic Mill Creek in downtown Old Fort, the museum uses artifacts, exhibitions, educational programs, living history demonstrations and special events to teach people about the rich history and cultural heritage of the state’s mountain region, from its original inhabitants through early settlement and into the 20th century.

As part of its education outreach mission, MGM also assists nonprofit museums and historic sites in 38 western N.C. counties with exhibit development & fabrication, genealogical research, photography archives, traveling exhibitions and consultations. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org or call 828-668-9259.