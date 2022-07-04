 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are your chances to give blood in McDowell this month

BLOOD DONATION.jpg
PIXABAY

Many people want to give back to the community but may not have a lot of time to volunteer. In only about an hour, volunteer blood donors can help save lives and feel instant gratification.

The community is invited to give back and help save lives by donating blood at any of these locations:

Friday, July 81:30-6 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, fellowship hall

176 Robert St.

Marion, NC 28752

Wednesday, July 131:30-6:30 p.m.

Marion Community Building

191 N. Main St.

Marion, NC 28752

Tuesday, July 1910 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

McDowell Technical Community College

William Harold Smith Building, Room 113

54 College Drive

Marion, NC 28752

Wednesday, July 2710 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marion Community Building

191 N. Main St.

Marion, NC 28752

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers. By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPassonline health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

