Help for the holidays: Project Christmas begins its work

It’s only September, but it’s time for Project Christmas.

All applicant interviews are again being held at the McDowell County Recreation Department, and masks will be mandatory.

“This year hasn’t been normal for anyone, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that so many children in this county will have no Christmas without help,” said Richelle Bailey, who is in her 22nd year co-directing Project Christmas with Carla Patrick. “No matter how tough times are, the people of McDowell County always step up to help each other. We’re going to need that again this year.”

Letters — available in both English and Spanish — are being sent out to parents through the schools, informing them of the dates and times for interviews.

Once again this year, Project Christmas will not be providing food to families, as it has in the past.

“We know this has been a difficult year for people, but we’re hoping we can still provide for all of the children that need it,” said Patrick. “COVID precautions will be taken this year when people apply and pick up their gifts. We want to ensure everyone’s health and safety.”