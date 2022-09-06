Heavy rain causes problems on Labor Day in McDowell. More could be on the way.

McDowell County and the rest of the foothills got heavy rain on Labor Day and more is expected to arrive by this weekend.

The rain on Monday started falling before 8 a.m. and did not stop until after 11 p.m. It was heavy at times and caused multiple trees to come down, some power lines to fall and several mudslides. There were also road closures in McDowell County because of the heavy rain.

On Monday, a flash flood warning was issued for southwestern McDowell County and the neighboring counties of Buncombe and Rutherford.

McDowell Emergency Management monitored the rainy weather and the levels of the Catawba River and streams, but there were no injuries directly related to the downpour.

“We were not requested to respond to any weather incident over the weekend,” said Adrienne Rivera Jones, deputy director of McDowell EMS.

911 Manager Amberlie Buff said the 911 center filtered approximately 35 weather related calls including: trees down, electrical hazards, power outages, utility calls and land/mudslides.

“In addition to these calls, we filtered multiple motor vehicle collisions, some of which did appear that weather was a contributing factor,” she said.

One of the mudslides was reported as a small one by a Woodlawn firefighter on N.C. 226A and the N.C. Department of Transportation was notified. The second one was reported by a Crooked Creek firefighter who reported a landslide that was covering most of a road near Lavender Road. The state DOT was also notified, according to Buff.

The rainy weather likely caused a tractor-trailer to overturn on the U.S. 221 bypass Monday. It happened at 11:34 a.m. between West Henderson Street and Rutherford Road. The overturned tractor-trailer shut down the right lane in the southbound lanes of the bypass. That lane was reopened by 2:56 p.m., according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Dan Crawley with the Foothills Action Network said downtown Marion got 1.29 inches of rain on Labor Day and a total of 2.84 inches for the entire weekend, but other communities were hit harder.

The following are the numbers for other parts of McDowell County:

• Crooked Creek: 6.01 inches total for the weekend, 3.61 inches Monday.

• Pleasant Gardens: 5.16 inches total for the weekend, 1.62 inches Monday.

• Little Switzerland: 5 inches total for the weekend, 2.75 inches Monday.

• Glenwood: 4.35 inches total for the weekend, 2.42 inches Monday

• Nebo: 4.16 inches total for the weekend, 2.21 inches Monday.

And we may not be done with the heavy rain.

“There is growing concern for more significant rainfall this weekend,” said Crawley on Tuesday.