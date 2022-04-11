Healthcare Career Fair: 17 employers looking to hire. Event is Thursday at McDowell Technical Community College

McDowell Technical Community College will host a Healthcare Career Fair on Thursday, April 14, from noon to 5 p.m. on the college’s main campus to match students and other prospective students with healthcare employers from throughout region who have immediate openings in a variety of health occupations.

The event is free and open to the public. MTCC alumni, current students, prospective students and high school students are encouraged to attend. The event will be held in room 113 of the William Harold Smith Building from noon to 5 p.m.

“We are so excited to have our healthcare organizations come to MTCC to share their employment opportunities with our students and community members,” said Judy Melton, Dean of Arts and Sciences at McDowell Tech. “The need for healthcare workers is growing every day. These careers offer great salaries, benefits and opportunities to grow professionally. MTCC is proud to provide healthcare career educational opportunities to help meet this growing need.”

Seventeen healthcare employers are expected to attend, including five major hospitals. Join MTCC to speak with representatives from: HCA Healthcare (Mission, Mission McDowell), UNC Health Blue Ridge (Grace), Catawba Valley Medical Center, N.C. State Veteran’s Home-Black Mountain, Broughton Hospital, N.C. Department of Public Safety, Carolina Caring Inc., College Pines & Grace Heights, Rutherford Regional Hospital, Mountain Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, Willow Ridge Rehabilitation, Carolina Rehab of Burke, Morganton Eye Physicians and Advanced Home Health.

“A career fair is one of the most effective methods to explore career and educational opportunities,” said Valerie Dobson, Health Sciences Department chair and coordinator of the Health Information Technology Program. “Many healthcare employers have experienced a worker shortage throughout the pandemic. Individuals who are searching for job opportunities may want to bring an updated resume with them as well as their personal information, such as their driver's license or state issued ID and their social security documentation, as many employers may be prepared to make immediate offers to job seekers."

For those without a background or training in the healthcare field, McDowell Tech faculty and staff from the following program areas will be available to talk with students about applying and registering for classes in their respective areas: nurse aide, practical nursing, associate degree nursing, Health Information Technology, Healthcare Management Technology, EMT (emergency medical technician), EMS-paramedic, phlebotomy, medical billing and coding, and other related healthcare programs.

A recent economic impact study found that graduates of MTCC’s health sciences programs see their average lifetime earnings increase by $239,900 over peers without these degrees. Former students in health sciences added $1.2 million in income to the McDowell County economy in FY 2019-20.

“Students who choose a medical profession will embark on a career in one of the most recession-proof industries in today’s market,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, president of McDowell Technical Community College. “We are proud to partner with our regional healthcare employers and to provide programs that can lead to family-sustaining wages and drive economic mobility for our graduates.”

MTCC is tuition-free until 2023 via the Learn and Grow Scholarship program. For more information about attending MTCC for little-to-no-cost, visit www.mcdowelltech.edu/learnandgrow/.