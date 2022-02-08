Health officials report two more COVID-19 deaths in McDowell

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that 41 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.
At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 684 individuals in quarantine, 11,523 out of quarantine and 161 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 28.3%, according to a news release.
COVID-19 testing information:
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:
• Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St., Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)
• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
• McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
• Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion
• Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272
COVID-19 vaccine information:
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
The McDowell County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811, ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:
• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
• Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion
• Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
• McDowell County Health Department: 828-803-4552
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Friday, Feb. 11, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This will be the final drive-thru clinic offered at the McDowell County Health Department. The Health Department will be offering vaccines by appointment, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. inside the clinic at 408 Spaulding Road, Marion.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 24,953 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Second doses: 23,410 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Booster doses: 9,325
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 24 staff members and five residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 23 staff members and 36 residents have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 22 staff members and 14 residents have tested positive.
• Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 31 staff members and 80 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of nine staff members and 25 residents has tested positive.
• Lake James Lodge: a total of five staff members and 12 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of one staff member and one resident have tested positive.