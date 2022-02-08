 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health officials report two more COVID-19 deaths in McDowell
0 Comments

Health officials report two more COVID-19 deaths in McDowell

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
covid-19-4960254_1920.jpg

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that 41 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.

At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 684 individuals in quarantine, 11,523 out of quarantine and 161 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 28.3%, according to a news release.

COVID-19 testing information:

Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.

McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:

• Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St., Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)

• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion

• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion

• McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion

• Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion

• Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272

COVID-19 vaccine information:

Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.

The McDowell County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811, ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:

• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion

• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion

• Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion

• Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion

• McDowell County Health Department: 828-803-4552

Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

• Friday, Feb. 11, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This will be the final drive-thru clinic offered at the McDowell County Health Department. The Health Department will be offering vaccines by appointment, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. inside the clinic at 408 Spaulding Road, Marion.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 24,953 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Second doses: 23,410 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Booster doses: 9,325

COVID-19 outbreak information:

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 24 staff members and five residents have tested positive.

• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 23 staff members and 36 residents have tested positive.

• Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 22 staff members and 14 residents have tested positive.

• Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 31 staff members and 80 inmates have tested positive.

• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of nine staff members and 25 residents has tested positive.

• Lake James Lodge: a total of five staff members and 12 residents have tested positive.

• McDowell House: a total of one staff member and one resident have tested positive.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth honors Prince Philip’s with his walking stick

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics