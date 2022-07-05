Headwaters Kitchen now serving breakfast, lunch in Old Fort

Headwaters Kitchen opened for business a couple of weeks ago at 1259 E. Main St. in Old Fort across from Auria. The new restaurant serves breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Edward Clarey, who goes by E.C., is the owner of Headwaters Kitchen. He is also an owner of Blue Ridge Biscuit Company in Black Mountain. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his family moved to Old Fort from Black Mountain. He noticed the growth of new businesses in Old Fort such as Kitsbow and Hillman Beer and the town’s emerging reputation as a destination for cycling and hiking enthusiasts.

“We saw that the community was on a growth spurt,” Clarey told The McDowell News. “I love food and I love providing good quality food to the community that I live in. We saw an opportunity when the spot opened up and I jumped on it.”

The small building at 1259 E. Main St. had been used by previous restaurants. Before Clarey could open his new eatery, new drywall, equipment, lights and paint had to be put in the interior.

“We wanted to make it a very comfortable community-minded place to be,” he said. “We wanted to honor the fact that we are the headwaters to the Catawba River.”

Headwaters Kitchen serves breakfast and lunch. The breakfast menu includes smoky shrimp and grits, breakfast burrito, the Monte Cristo sandwich (a favorite in California), eggs benedict, chicken and waffles, granola and yogurt and a traditional breakfast platter. There is also shakasuka, a Middle Eastern breakfast stew with onions, beans, spices, eggs, cilantro and feta cheese. This dish, which is unusual for McDowell County, is actually quite popular, according to Clarey.

The lunch menu has pork tenderloin, meatloaf, catfish, and pulled pork sandwiches and two types of salads, house and Greek. All sandwiches come with chips and a pickle.

Clarey said the chicken and waffles are also very popular, but his personal favorite is the shrimp and grits.

Headwaters Kitchen has six employees and Clarey said his family members have helped out.

“It’s a family affair,” he said.

Already, it has garnered rave reviews on Facebook.

“Just ordered lunch for the office,” wrote Darus Henson. “Everyone loved it. I never expected to like a catfish sandwich but I can say it was awesome. Excited to see something open up locally like this. Will be trying breakfast soon too.”

“Breakfast was great this morning!” wrote Keith Jennings. “The waffles, Eggs Benedict, and biscuits and gravy were all fresh and homemade. Definitely going back!”

“Stopped by on opening day today and was greeted by a friendly staff and great food,” wrote Kim Keough. “The decor and atmosphere is very relaxing like their name — headwaters kitchen. I highly recommend them and wish them much success. Another reason to visit Old Fort, NC.”

“Delicious, inviting, and super friendly place!” wrote Morgan Ames Platt. “Something on the menu for everyone! Home-cooked fare with a little bit of flare! So happy to have such an awesome spot in Old Fort!”

“We are community-oriented restaurant,” said Clarey to The McDowell News. “We do everything in-house. Nothing is out sourced. We make our own dressings, all of our own breads. We try to source everything from McDowell.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/headwaterskitchen