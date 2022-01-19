HCA Healthcare donates $5,000 to Foothills Food Hub

HCA Healthcare recently donated $5,000 to the Foothills Food Hub, on behalf of Mission Hospital McDowell. The donation is the result of a nationwide food and nutrition drive led by HCA Healthcare.

The Mission Health system, including Mission Hospital McDowell, participated in the food and nutrition drive by collecting more than 5,377 pounds of food for local food banks across western North Carolina. Of that total, Mission Hospital McDowell collected 3,135 pounds, which included food collected in partnership with the Foothills Community School. The food collected by Mission Hospital McDowell and Foothills Community School went directly to the Foothills Food Hub in Marion, according to a news release.

“HCA Healthcare facilities, including Mission Hospital McDowell, are heavily engaged in the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” said Carol Wolfenbarger, chief executive officer for Mission Hospital McDowell. “We are extremely proud of the response of our community and our staff to donate to the Foothills Food Hub.”

