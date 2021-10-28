Have a heart: 5k to raise money for McDowell teen's life-saving transplant

To sign up, click the here.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to McDowell Academy Innovation Principal Tracey Widmann, Ceara enrolled at McDowell Academy for Innovation, a STEM Early College, in her ninth-grade year with a goal to graduate with her high school diploma and an Associate Degree in General Education Nursing.

“Ceara has always been very involved in school and focused on her career goals. She has taken both high school and college classes and has been an active member of the MAI Student Council. Ceara enjoys every aspect of school and seeks out opportunities to learn and grow,” said Widmann. “Throughout her time at MAI, she has positively impacted her peers and staff. We can not wait for Ceara to return to school but in the meantime we will continue to support her virtually!”

Ceara was called in for a heart cath in early January after experiencing several episodes of pneumonia. She was only able to walk only 15 feet until she was out of breath. Several doctors thought it was COVID, or the effects of the vaccine, but Ceara said that wasn’t true.