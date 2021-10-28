Have a heart: 5k to raise money for McDowell teen's life-saving transplant

Ghouls, guys, family, friends, students and supporters are invited to run, walk, skip or jump on Saturday for 16-year-old McDowell student Ceara Carmack, who recently underwent a life-saving heart transplant surgery.
McDowell Early College Interact Club is hosting a Haunted Hustle 5k to benefit Ceara and family. Ceara is an 11th grade student at McDowell Academy of Innovation (MAI). All proceeds will go to her family to help offset expenses accrued during her time at Levine’s Children Hospital in Charlotte.
“Ceara is an absolute joy to be around. Her kindness, positivity, and bravery in the face of an incredible life challenge have inspired her peers, as well as her teachers! Students in our Interact Club have rallied to organize the Haunted Hustle 5k in an effort to raise funds for Ceara's family,” said Sarah Bristol, organizer of the event, and one of Ceara’s teachers. “All proceeds go directly to her family to help with the cost of travel and medical bills.”
Anyone who wishes to participate for $15 can meet at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing building at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Donations can be made as well online on the McDowell Early College website under "Online School Payments."
“We encourage participants to dress in a fun or wacky costume as we celebrate Ceara successfully receiving a new heart,” said Bristol.
To sign up, click the here.
According to McDowell Academy Innovation Principal Tracey Widmann, Ceara enrolled at McDowell Academy for Innovation, a STEM Early College, in her ninth-grade year with a goal to graduate with her high school diploma and an Associate Degree in General Education Nursing.
“Ceara has always been very involved in school and focused on her career goals. She has taken both high school and college classes and has been an active member of the MAI Student Council. Ceara enjoys every aspect of school and seeks out opportunities to learn and grow,” said Widmann. “Throughout her time at MAI, she has positively impacted her peers and staff. We can not wait for Ceara to return to school but in the meantime we will continue to support her virtually!”
Ceara was called in for a heart cath in early January after experiencing several episodes of pneumonia. She was only able to walk only 15 feet until she was out of breath. Several doctors thought it was COVID, or the effects of the vaccine, but Ceara said that wasn’t true.
“I have a proven genetic mutation that affects my heart muscle cells, and causes them to be suddenly malformed,” Ceara said on her Facebook page. “I have Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (with restrictive physiology).”
Sept. 30 her doctors said her heart was on “burn out,” said she couldn’t leave without a “new heart.” She was bumped her up to a high risk status. On Friday, Oct. 15, Ceara’s family got the call that she was granted a heart, and less than 24 hours later she underwent her transplant. Ceara continues to recover at Levine’s, but was expected to check out of the hospital shortly after the release of this article.
Subscribe to www.cotaforceara.com and stay up-to-date with fundraising activities and Ceara’s transplant journey.