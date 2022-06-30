HAVE A BLAST: Marion, Old Fort set to celebrate Independence Day holiday

Independence Day events in Old Fort and Marion

Old Fort

Rodeo on Catawba River Road 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Fireworks 9:30 or 9:45 p.m. Sunday

Book signing, ice cream social at Mountain Gateway Museum 1 to 4 p.m. Monday

Parade 4 p.m. Monday

Marion

6 p.m. Saturday Parade

Street dance on Main Street with Gotcha Groove 7 p.m. Saturday

9:45 p.m. Fireworks

Both Marion and Old Fort will celebrate America’s independence this weekend and on Monday, July 4 with a rodeo, an ice cream social, parades and fireworks.

The traditional Independence Day rodeo in Old Fort will be held on Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 at the grounds on Catawba River Road. The show starts at 7 p.m. both days.

Old Fort’s Independence Day fireworks will be held on Sunday evening after the rodeo. It is being held on Sunday due to a scheduling issue from the company providing the fireworks. The pyrotechnics will be held at 9:30 p.m. or dusk on the grounds along Catawba River Road.

Monday, the Fourth of July, will be the day for the traditional ice cream social and parade, according to Town Clerk Renee Taylor.

Free ice cream, watermelon slices and a special presentation by author and veteran David Rozzell will be the highlights of the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center’s annual Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social on Monday, July 4.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at the intersection of Catawba Avenue and Water Street in Old Fort.

The museum’s staff and members of its Friends group annually host the Ice Cream Social on or near the Fourth of July to express gratitude to the community for its continuing support of Mountain Gateway Museum, according to a news release.

Beginning at 1 p.m., David Rozzell will promote his new book “Rosie’s Sweat Box: Marking Time Till Home.” The book is based on the diary of his father, W. Grady Rozzell, a 19-year-old B-17 pilot in the 401st Bomb Group, who flew 35 missions out of Deenethorpe Air Base.

At 2 p.m., the museum’s staff and volunteers will begin serving scoops of free vanilla ice cream (with a variety of toppings) and slices of watermelon at the museum’s gazebo. The food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the town of Old Fort’s annual parade starts at 4 p.m. - or until supplies run out, whichever comes first.

Possum Creek, a local bluegrass band that leads a free music jam most Sunday afternoons at Mountain Gateway Museum, will perform on the museum’s front porch from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 4. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair or spread a blanket on the ground to sit and enjoy the food and music, and to view the parade, which will proceed from Old Fort Elementary School down Catawba Avenue past the museum and turn right onto East Main Street.

For more information about Mountain Gateway Museum’s Fourth of July Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social or other programs and exhibitions at the museum, please call 828-668-9259 or visit the Website at www.mgmnc.org.

Parade participants will begin lining up at Old Fort Elementary School at 3 p.m. The parade will proceed from the school up Catawba Avenue past the museum and turn right onto East Main Street.

Although the Fourth of July is actually on Monday, Marion plans to have its traditional Independence Day events for Saturday, which is July 2.

The city of Marion and Marion Business Association are making plans for the annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2. Due to the heat of the day, the event will begin with the parade at 6 p.m.

The parade marshal will be McDowell County veterans and all veterans are encouraged to participate. Retired Army Col. Alex “Alpo” Portelli will be the honorary grand marshal, according to a news release.

A decorated U.S. Army veteran, Portelli was born in the United States, raised in Norway and is an expert linguist with native fluencies in Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and German languages (as well as competencies in Italian, French, Spanish and Turkish languages). Portelli spent much of his U.S. military career serving in both staff and command capacities in Europe. He served in Stuttgart, Germany and served as the U.S. Army attaché to the kingdom of Norway.

Parade line-up will be in the parking lots of First Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. Participants should their pride with your red, white and blue decorations. “Anything That Rolls” will line up at Bank of America parking lot. Helmets are required, according to the news release.

At 7 p.m., Gotcha Groove takes the stage. They will play all the classics you know and love, including Motown, soul, classic rock, blues, funk and pop this band will make it difficult for you to keep your seat.

Ric Luther and Greg Conley sing lead vocals. On the guitar and adding vocals is Johnny House with Steve Sheppard on bass guitar and vocals. Joe Deodato and Scott Eggert lend their vocals and add keyboards to the band. Bringing in the horn section is Kevin Condrey on the trombone, Jeff Rhinehart adds the saxophone, and Kendra Williford brings in the trumpet. Rounding out the band is Bobby Pearson on drums and percussion.

The band will play the music made famous by great groups such as the Four Tops, the Temptations, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Prince, David Bowie, Boston, Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire. They will also pay tribute to some more of today’s musicians like Bruno Mars.

“We do a little bit of everything,” said lead singer Ric Luther.

Gotcha Groove performs all over western North Carolina and is a regional favorite corporate party band. So bring your dancing shoes, you do not want to miss this great band, according to the news release.

Fun foods and beverages will be available. Free inflatables for the kids.

Serving your favorite foods will be our local downtown restaurants, taprooms or breweries: Elevate, Refinery 13, McDowell Local, Mica Town Brewing, Artesana Ice Cream, Spillway & Company, Crabby Abby’s, After 5, Bubblys, Scoop ice cream, Burrito Bros., Taylors Brewing, Feisty Goldfish, Keeper’s Cut Meadery, Toonez Chop House and The Marion Wing Factory.

The evening will conclude with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. They will be shot from the recreation field on West Court Street. Due to fallout from fireworks, no one will be allowed in the area around the ball field, according to the news release.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of fun with your friends and neighbors. Due to street closure, seating for the fireworks show is available in the street on West Court Street. The hill gives a great view of the fireworks show.

For more information, contact the MBA at 828-652-2215 or follow at Marion Business Association on Facebook.

In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Marion Tailgate Market Shelter.

Another fireworks show is scheduled to take place at Camping World in the Pleasant Gardens community Saturday evening.

All McDowell County’s seven convenience centers and the transfer station will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. On Tuesday, July 5, they will resume normal operating hours. All seven convenience centers are open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the transfer station will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For questions, contact Pam Vance at 828-659-2521 or 828-460-9715.

Likewise, the offices for McDowell County, the Marion City Hall and the Old Fort Town Hall will be closed for Independence Day.

In addition the municipal events, Tom Johnson will activities, including a fireworks show Saturday night.