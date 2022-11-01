Hankins-North Fork Fire Department has new boat, truck

The firefighters with the Hankins-North Fork Volunteer Fire Department have a new boat and truck that will help them better protect people and property in the fire district.

Recently, members of the fire department unveiled their new boat and truck. Chief Darren Hollifield said the boat is named Miss Flo after Flo Holmes, who is the treasurer for the Hankins-North Fork Volunteer Fire Department.

He said Holmes has been a member of the department since it was formed in 2004. “She goes above and beyond for Hankins Fire Department." He added she and her husband Ronnie Holmes are active members.

“We are in the process of getting a pump for that boat so it can be classified as a fireboat,” Hollifield added.

In addition, the department added a new fire truck to its lineup. It is a 2022 Rosenbauer on a Freightliner FL120 chassis. Rosenbauer is the world’s largest manufacturer of custom fire trucks worldwide with 14 factory locations. The new truck has a 1,500 gallons per minute Hale pump and a 1,000-gallon water tank with an integrated foam system, according to Assistant Chief Ray Hollifield.