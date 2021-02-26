Guest opinion: We must prioritize and address vaccine hesitancy

The development of vaccines has followed the usual rigorous review process — only faster. The regulatory process was massively accelerated (justifiably) and hundreds of billions of dollars invested from the private and public sectors were invested to secure expedited approval. This investment, along with a large number of volunteers for clinical trials, the high prevalence of cases to study, and innovative technologies are among the reasons why a vaccine is available today.

Clinical trials have been carried out since June 2020 and the vaccines on the market today have been found both efficacious and safe. Out of millions of doses administered to date, the frequency of severe adverse effects has been quite low. That’s not to say there aren’t concerns—people with severe food allergies are advised not to receive the virus at this time. If there were major issues with adverse side effects from either of the approved vaccines, we would have started to see them by now. That’s not to say that unforeseen issues and potential side-effects aren’t possible as vaccines are administered to billions of people worldwide. The clinical trials conducted on new potential vaccines include tens of thousands of people, but these samples cannot capture the diversity of the U..S population. This is why there is no vaccine currently approved for people under 16 years old—the trials which established the safety and efficacy of the vaccines thus far focused on adults.