Group certifies Hospice of the Carolina Foothills Medical Director

Hospice of the Carolina Foothills announced Tuesday that Medical Director Drew Schnyder, MD, HMDC just received certification from the Hospice Medical Director Certification Board (HMDCB) demonstrating his leadership and recognition within the field of hospice and palliative medicine.

The certification was developed for hospice medical directors by the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. The mission of HMDCB certification is to relieve suffering and improve quality of life by promoting the excellence and professional competence of hospice medical directors.

“Dr. Schnyder’s role requires special knowledge, regulatory and ethical aspects, as well as expertise in clinical care,” said Rita Burch, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills CEO and President. “This certification indicated that Dr. Schnyder has all of the requirements to provide the highest quality care for our patients and their families.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to his role as Medical Director at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, Dr. Schnyder is a Lieutenant Colonel and Chief of Medical Services for the North Carolina Air National Guard.