Group certifies Hospice of the Carolina Foothills Medical Director

Hospice of the Carolina Foothills announced Tuesday that Medical Director Drew Schnyder, MD, HMDC just received certification from the Hospice Medical Director Certification Board (HMDCB) demonstrating his leadership and recognition within the field of hospice and palliative medicine.
The certification was developed for hospice medical directors by the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. The mission of HMDCB certification is to relieve suffering and improve quality of life by promoting the excellence and professional competence of hospice medical directors.
“Dr. Schnyder’s role requires special knowledge, regulatory and ethical aspects, as well as expertise in clinical care,” said Rita Burch, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills CEO and President. “This certification indicated that Dr. Schnyder has all of the requirements to provide the highest quality care for our patients and their families.”
Support Local Journalism
In addition to his role as Medical Director at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, Dr. Schnyder is a Lieutenant Colonel and Chief of Medical Services for the North Carolina Air National Guard.
He is the owner of Family Care, a full spectrum family practice in Old Fort and Black Mountain. Dr. Schnyder received his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Mercer University, his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia, and he completed his residency at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. Dr. Schnyder is and adjunct professor with UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine. In addition to his HMDCB certification, he has DOT certification, FAA Aeromedical Evaluator certification, and Family Practice Board certification. He is an Aerospace Medicine Specialist, ACLS/PALS Instructor, Public Health Emergency Officer Disaster Specialist, and he received NASA training for the Space Shuttle Program. Dr. Schnyder current lives in Asheville, but he has served as a physician with the US Air Force in Charleston, SC, Italy, South Korea, Hawaii, New Zealand and Japan.
Hospice of the Carolina Foothills is a private, not-for-profit agency, established in 1982 in Forest City, NC. The organization provides hospice and palliative care in Rutherford, Polk, Henderson, Buncombe, McDowell, Cleveland and Burke counties. Hospice of the Carolina Foothills has also been providing care since 2004 in the SECU Hospice Inpatient Unit in Forest City.
For more information about the care Dr. Schnyder and Hospice of the Carolina Foothills provides, please call (828) 245-0095 or (800) 218- CARE (2273.)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.