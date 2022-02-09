Ground-breaking ceremony held for new Lake James recreation park in McDowell

On Tuesday, McDowell County officials and Duke Energy representatives took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new recreation park next to the Black Bear Access Area on Lake James. This lakeside park will feature hiking trails, picnic facilities, primitive campsites, cabins, restrooms and fishing piers.
In December 2019, the proposed new park at Black Bear was discussed at a meeting of the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. Representatives from Duke Energy, which owns the land surrounding the Black Bear Access Area, gave a PowerPoint presentation about the future of that section next to the lake.
For several years previously, Duke Energy and McDowell County have talked about a proposal by the electric company to lease land around the Black Bear Access Area to the county for recreation purposes. This is part of the extensive relicensing process that Duke Energy went through with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). FERC issued a 40-year license to Duke Energy in November 2015, which required Duke to file a recreation management plan within one year.
This recreation plan called for 89 planned recreation enhancements over a 20-year period with majority planned in the first 10 years. It also included improvements to 32 existing recreation sites and adding 26 new sites with a total investment of approximately $45 million in the first 10 years. More than $4 million will be disbursed with local governments and other partners to develop public recreation projects, according to Duke Energy representatives.
For McDowell County, this means a series of planned upgrades to the Black Bear Access Area and the land around it along Lake James. The access area is now maintained by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission through a maintenance agreement. State Wildlife Resources will still maintain the boat ramp area.
In addition, Duke Energy, which owns the nearby land, offered to partner with McDowell County on the creation of a new recreation park at that location. The electric company provided a site plan for a day-use area and an overnight camping area, along with the existing boat launch at the Black Bear Access Area. The plan for the access area calls for a proposed welcome or interpretative station and restrooms next to the parking lot.
Just south of the access area, the plans from Duke Energy call for all kinds of recreational enhancements in the day use area along the shoreline. This area will have hiking trails, picnic facilities, picnic tables, restrooms, a fishing pier and a trail connecting the day use area with the boat launch section, according to the plans submitted by Duke Energy.
Next to the day area will be a planned area for overnight camping. This section is planned to have 38 campsites, trails, a fire pit, restrooms and picnic facilities.
Under this partnership, Duke Energy will build the day use area as well as the campground and cover the construction costs. The maintenance and staffing would be covered by McDowell County. If local officials want additional features, the expense will be borne by the county, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
The county has the option to lease the area around Black Bear and add additional amenities for recreation. The county would be able to charge for the camping, but an employee would need to be hired to make sure the site is managed properly, added Wooten.
The new park will tie into the Fonta Flora State Trail that will connect Morganton with Asheville and run through Burke and McDowell counties.
Since the presentation in 2019, Duke Energy has continued to develop this plan for improvements at the Black Bear Access Area. On Tuesday, Duke Energy representatives joined with McDowell County officials to break ground for this new recreation park. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.
“It’s just really phenomenal that we can all come together and improve the recreational access to this project to Lake James,” said Jennifer Bennett, recreation planner for Duke Energy. “We were talking earlier that it’s not just about boat access anymore. People want to access the lake. They want to recreate for all types of different recreation, day use, picnicking.”
“For so many years, this has not really been accessible to all the citizens of McDowell County because everyone doesn’t have a boat,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown. “Everyone doesn’t have the opportunity to get out on the lake and ride around. By doing this, this opens the door for many more citizens of the county to give them the opportunity to enjoy the beauty we have here in McDowell County with this lake, with the campsites and with the trailheads.”