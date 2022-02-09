Ground-breaking ceremony held for new Lake James recreation park in McDowell

The county has the option to lease the area around Black Bear and add additional amenities for recreation. The county would be able to charge for the camping, but an employee would need to be hired to make sure the site is managed properly, added Wooten.

The new park will tie into the Fonta Flora State Trail that will connect Morganton with Asheville and run through Burke and McDowell counties.

Since the presentation in 2019, Duke Energy has continued to develop this plan for improvements at the Black Bear Access Area. On Tuesday, Duke Energy representatives joined with McDowell County officials to break ground for this new recreation park. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

“It’s just really phenomenal that we can all come together and improve the recreational access to this project to Lake James,” said Jennifer Bennett, recreation planner for Duke Energy. “We were talking earlier that it’s not just about boat access anymore. People want to access the lake. They want to recreate for all types of different recreation, day use, picnicking.”