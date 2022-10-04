Greens are making their appearance at the Marion Tailgate Market

This week the Historic Marion Tailgate Market will have greens, okra, muscadines, peppers, honey, fresh bread and more.

Today from 3-6 p.m., come by 67 W. Henderson St. and pick up fresh fruits, vegetables, honey and various crafts.

HMTM is open every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. Please check HMTM’s website at mariontailgatemarket.com and social media event calendars for more information about upcoming events and what is in season.

No cash? That’s not a problem at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market.

The Market accepts credit, debit and EBT/SNAP benefits. EBT/SNAP users can “double” their market tokens — for every dollar you spend of EBT, receive a dollar of “Fresh Bucks” (up to $20 per market day) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more information on the market, programming and vendor opportunities, call 828-652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Follow the market on Facebook, Instagram and sign up for the newsletter to stay in the know.

Greens are making their appearance at the market; grab some to make Southern-style collard greens.

Southern-style Collard Greens

6 small bunches collard greens about 3 to 3 1/2 lbs.

1 extra large smoked ham hock — make sure it is meaty!

2 tbs. granulated sugar

1 tbs. bacon grease

1 tbs. seasoned salt

2 tsp. worcheshire sauce

2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes or you can go down on this to 1/2 teaspoon if you like less heat.

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

Instructions

1. Start by pulling and tearing greens away from stems. Take a handfull of greens, roll them up and cut the rolls horizontally into small pieces. We personally remove the stems but this is a personal decision.

2. Next, add greens to empty clean sink and wash them removing all grit, sand and debris thoroughly with cold water until water becomes clear.

3. Next rinse the ham hock very well then add to a large pot along with enough water to fully submerge the ham hock then cover with a lid. Cook over medium high heat for about 45 minutes or until ham hock is near being tender.

4. Once ham hock is almost tender, add greens and about 4-5 additional cups of water or enough to just barely cover greens to the pot. This will become your pot likker.

5. Add along the rest of the ingredients to the pot and cook while covered for at least 2 hours or until completely tender. Most water should have evaporated by this point just having enough to barely cover the greens.