The Greenlee Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held a special awards ceremony Saturday, May 13, at First Presbyterian Church of Marion.

Students from McDowell County were honored for their achievements in contests sponsored by the DAR. The Good Citizen Award has been awarded since 1934. This year, the recipient was Gannon Molumby, a senior at McDowell High School. He received a medal, a pin and a $100 scholarship.

Chance Hudson, from West Marion Elementary, was the first-place county winner for the American History essay contest. Runner-up in that contest was Maddie Morris, also from West Marion. Hudson received a check for $25, and Morris received a check for $10, according to a news release.

This was the first year that a cursive writing contest was sponsored by the DAR. McDowell County had more than 250 entries in the statewide contest.

Zoey Tilson was the county and district winner for fifth-graders. She is a student at West Marion Elementary School.

Cross Yates was awarded as the county and district winner for fourth-graders. He is a student at Marion Elementary School.

The big winner was a third-grader, Gabriel Flores, who won the county and district for third-graders, but was also the first-place winner in the state.

Congratulations to all these talented students, said the Greenlee DAR.

For more information about the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact greenlee.ncdar.org or dar.org. Contest information for the 2023-24 school year will be available in July.