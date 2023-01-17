Greene, Johnson, representing McDowell, named to committees in the N.C. House

The committees in the N.C. House of Representatives have been formed for the 2023 long session.

A few days ago, the members of the N.C. House were sworn in at a ceremony at the N.C. General Assembly building in Raleigh.

“As the long session gets underway, I look forward to working with this bipartisan group of leaders to ensure an even stronger North Carolina,” said N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore. “We have a strong group of committee chairs this session, and I am confident that they will continue to propel our state forward and to the top of the pack.”

N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene, a Republican, took the oath for a second term representing District 85 in the N.C. House.

“I look forward to working with great colleagues for the folks of Avery, Mitchell, McDowell, and Yancey counties…thank you for the opportunity to serve!” he said in a statement on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Moore announced the committee assignments for the long session.

Greene has been named a chairman of the Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety Committee. He is a vice chair of the Appropriations Committee. He is a member of the Families Children and Aging Policy Committee and the Judiciary 2 Committee. He is a member of the State Government Committee and is the vice chair of the State Personnel Committee, according to a news release.

“I am pleased to serve on each of the committees on which I was selected to serve as they each do important work, but I am especially honored by the confidence Speaker Moore has placed in me by appointing me as a chair of the Justice & Public Safety Appropriations Committee,” Greene told The McDowell News. “Safety of our citizens is one of our state’s core responsibilities. I will be dedicated to seeing the legislature does its part to meet those challenges, and think my law enforcement experience will benefit me in this expanded role.”

Starting this year, the Glenwood and Dysartsville precincts of McDowell are in the 113th District, which also covers all of Polk County as well as parts of Henderson and Rutherford. Republican Jake Johnson was elected to this seat in the N.C. House. That means he is now the state representative for the Glenwood and Dysartsville parts of McDowell.

Johnson is chair of the Appropriations, Information Technology Committee. Like Greene, he is a vice chair of the Commerce and Appropriations committees. He is a member of the Education K-12 Committee and the Wildlife Resources Committee. He is a chairman of the Oversight Reform Committee, according to the news release.

In addition, Johnson was named by the North Carolina House Republicans Caucus as the deputy whip for this coming session, according to online sources.