Grant empowers McDowell educators to address mental health concerns in youth

Toby Bramblett, board chairman of the Health Coalition stated, “When Stephanie Dvorak brought this need to the Health Coalition, we acted fast. Quickly bringing a small group together to build an appeal for support from the Dogwood Health Trust to consider is a testament to our community’s collaborative nature. We are grateful for the partnership between the school system and the coalition. This is a great example of how we strive to meet our mission: The McDowell County Health Coalition connects, convenes, collaborates, and creates opportunities for whole-person health in the McDowell community.”

Stephanie Dvorak, a licensed behavioral health provider who worked on the grant with McDowell County Health Coalition, says the opportunity allows the school system to provide a Darkness to Light manual for approximately 800 staff and community partners.

“Having this manual allows staff to have a resource to support and protect our children not only in our school buildings but in all settings, from the day of the training and beyond,” said Dvorak.

McDowell County Health Coalition, a local nonprofit focused on the physical and emotional health of community members, will work to facilitate training opportunities over the continued school year, according to the news release.