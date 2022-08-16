Grand jury indicts Nebo man on sex-related offenses

A Nebo man was indicted by a grand jury on multiple sex offenses involving a child, according to court records.

Kai Heidecke, 35, of Boulder Drive, Nebo, was indicted by a McDowell County Grand Jury on one count each of destroying criminal evidence, indecent liberties with a child, first-degree sex exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense.

In March, Det. Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Heidecke after video evidence of a sexual assault surfaced when a Nebo woman reported he assaulted her while she was asleep. He was originally charged with two counts of second degree forcible sex offense, according to the news release.

Indictments include new charges related to another 16-year-old victim.

A search of the N.C. Public Safety offender website showed no previous convictions for Heidecke.

The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury during the July session:

Beth Beamer, 48, of Lincolnton, one count of first-degree kidnapping and abuse of disabled or elder adult.

Christopher Boone, 26, of Boone, two counts of discharging a weapon into a dwelling or moving vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by a felony and two counts of injury to real property.

Nakita Brown, 37, of Morganton, four counts each of breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny.

Julie Crisp, 50, of McKinney Road, Marion, one count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods or property.

Rachel DeHart, 50, of Old Fort Sugar Hill Road, Marion, one count each of breaking and entering and felony larceny.

Alexander Harcy, 25, of Dawn Drive, Marion, one count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Honeycutt, 43, of Ramsey Road, Nebo, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Randy Audwin Hooper Jr., 32, of Nebo School Road, Nebo, one count of felony possession of cocaine.

Timothy Lowery, 41, of Cedar Falls Drive, Nebo, one count each of financial card fraud, exploitation of older or disabled adult and identity theft.

Miranda Nichole Mangiafico, 40, of Circle C Street, Marion, one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Roger Dale McGuire, 77, of Clay Rock Drive, Nebo, one count each of statutory sex offense with a child by adult, sexual activity by a substitute parent and indecent liberties with a child.

Ricky McPeters, 39, of Morehead Road, Marion, one count each of assault by strangulation, assault on a female and habitual felon.

Steven Milam, 49, of Hicks Chapel Loop, Marion, one count of habitual felon.

Johnny Morgan, 54, of McKinney Road, Marion, one count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.

Richard Noblitt, 53, of Walkertown Road, Old Fort, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Brent Matthew Pitman, 41, of Muddy Creek Road, Nebo, three counts each of statutory sex offense with a child by adult and indencent liberties with a child.

Jason Devon Randolph, 43, of Randolph Drive, Marion, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Wayne Randolph, 31, of Norton Street, Marion, one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

Charles Edward Riddle, 55, of Old Fort Sugar Hill Road, Marion, one count each of breaking and entering, felony larceny and habitual felon.

Joseph Randy Lee Sheffield, 36, of Valdese, one count each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and habitual felon.

Tabitha Shook, 29, of Lincolnton, one count each of first-degree kidnapping and abuse of disabled or elder adult.

Amanda Nichole Smith, 37, of N.C. 226 North, Marion, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Stephen Eric Strange, 50, of Jackson Road, Marion, two counts each of statutory rape of a child by adult, statutory sexual offense with a child by adult and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Robert Andrew Welch, 32, of Meadow Ridge Drive, Marion, one count each of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance.

Mitchell Wilson, 38, of Ollis Drive, Marion, one count each of sexual battery and second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Brittany Wyatt, 29, of Ramsey Drive, Nebo, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.