Grace Baptist on Shady Lane in Marion to hold breakfast, yard sale and blood drive on Saturday

Grace Baptist Church on 930 Shady Lane in Marion will host a yard sale, bake sale, blood drive and breakfast on Saturday, April 2 starting at 7 a.m. Blood donors will receive a $25 gift card, a t-shirt and a sausage biscuit.

