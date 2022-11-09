UPDATE: McDowell voters make their choices in the 2022 election. School board still in contention

Based on unofficial results, the McDowell County Board of Education appears to have gained three new members in the 2022 election. But the makeup of the board could depend on one contested seat where only six votes separated the challengers.

In the Marion district, Angela Allen-Helms handily defeated incumbent Greg Barksdale by 1,393 votes or 55.02% to 44.72%.

The open Pleasant Gardens District seat was also on the ballot, and the race was as close as they come.

Kevin Price and Eddie Shuford were the two candidates for this seat. Shuford got 6,547 votes or 49.89% while Price got 6,541 votes or 49.84%. That is a difference of just six votes.

In addition, Tony Brown and David Walker were re-elected to another term as McDowell County Commissioners and former Commissioner Lynn Greene will be returning to the board.

Incumbent Sheriff Ricky Buchanan won another term by defeating Randy Branton, an unaffiliated candidate. And McDowell voters made their choices for the N.C. House of Representatives, the N.C. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tuesday evening, the unofficial results were announced by both the McDowell County Board of Elections and the state Board of Elections.

But the unofficial results from Tuesday night are not final, said Jane Dale Propst, deputy director of elections. That is especially true for the outcome of the Pleasant Gardens District race in the McDowell Board of Education.

It is too early to tell if Price can ask for a recount in this very close race.

“Results are still pending,” said Propst on Wednesday morning. “We have not counted all the ballots yet.”

She added absentee by mail ballots had to be postmarked by Tuesday at 5 p.m. and they have until Monday, Nov. 14, to be in Board of Elections office.

In addition, provisional applications are being reviewed and then the Board of Elections will vote to approve what ballots will be counted.

The results will be made official with the canvass at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. After the canvass, if the results for any contest are within the percentage to ask for a recount, the candidate will be able to request a recount at that point, Propst told The McDowell News.

However, the results from all the other races were clear as of Tuesday night.

Board of Education

In the Board of Education race, Terry Frank, Lisa Morgan and Michelle Price were all vying for the single Glenwood District Seat on the Board of Education. Frank, the incumbent, was the winner with 6,027 votes or 43.88% while challenger Morgan finished second with 4,414 votes or 32.13%. Price finished last with 3,281 votes or 23.74%.

“I am very humbled by my win and I truly want to thank the citizens of McDowell County for having the trust in me to reelect me,” said Frank to The McDowell News. “My dedication to the children of this county is unwavering. I will continue with God’s help to do my very best for McDowell County Schools. We have so many things to do on the board and I am looking forward to working with the newly elected members, Mrs. Helms, Mr. Abernathy and Mr. Shuford.”

Challenger Angela Allen-Helms and incumbent Greg Barksdale were the two candidates for one of the Marion District seats on the School Board this year. Allen-Helms won the seat with 7,438 votes or 55.02% while Barksdale got 6,045 votes or 44.72%.

“I am super excited to begin my role, as a new BOE member,” said Allen-Helms to The McDowell News. “I’m thankful for the encouragement, every text, call and words of support, I received throughout my campaign. The trust placed in me, behind each vote, is not taken lightly. I’m eager to get to know my fellow board members, as we work together, to do great things for our children, our amazing teachers and our community.”

For the Nebo District seat, Chuck Abernathy and Shannon Brackett were the two candidates listed on the ballot. However, Brackett said previously to The McDowell News she was no longer seeking election to the Board of Education. Abernathy, who is a former county manager and the county’s economic development director, was easily elected to the Nebo District seat with 8,557 votes or 62.13%. Even though she stated she would not seek the office, Brackett still garnered 5,179 votes or 37.60%.

Abernathy said he would continue to work as the director of the McDowell Economic Development Association now that he’s joining the Board of Education.

“I am appreciative of the opportunity to serve on the School Board,” he said to The McDowell News. I am humbled by the process and thankful for people’s support.”

County Commission

In the race for the McDowell County Commission, Lynn Greene was the top vote-getter with 10,998 votes or 29.84%. Greene, who had served as a commissioner before, will be returning to the board.

“It’s very humbling and I give God all the credit because when I started I said it would be in His hands,” said Greene to The McDowell News. He added he didn’t put up any signs or took out any ads but instead put his trust in God.

Chairman Tony Brown placed second with 10,678 votes or 28.98% and he was re-elected to the County Commission.

“I was happy with the way it turned out,” Brown said to The McDowell News. “It looks like I will be there for another four years. I really appreciate everyone who voted for me and put their confidence in me. I will continue to try to serve them the best I can.”

Vice Chairman David Walker came in third 10,607 votes or 28.78% and that was enough for him to win another term as commissioner.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported my campaign for re-election to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners,” Walker told The McDowell News. “Your support, vote and prayers are greatly appreciated. It’s truly an honor to represent you. I look forward to the completion of many projects that the county is currently working on.”

All of the winners are Republicans. Democratic challenger Phillip Price got just 4,568 votes or 12.40%.

That means the McDowell Board of Commissioners will remain an all-Republican body just as it has been for more than 20 years now.

Sheriff

In the race for sheriff of McDowell, Ricky Buchanan, also a Republican, easily won another term with 12,099 votes or 78.13%. Randy Branton, the unaffiliated challenger, received 3,387 votes or 21.87%.

“So thankful for the support shown yesterday with for a resounding 78.13% WIN,” Buchanan stated on Facebook. “Pulling more votes than ever, even surpassing the 2018 election vote count and likely the highest vote count in McDowell County Sheriff race history.”

Other races

The McDowell Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors was a non-partisan race in the general election. Daniel Rowe and Neil Brackett were the two seeking election and both were voted in. Brackett got 9,982 votes or 57.32% and Rowe got 7,269 votes or 41.74%.

Voters in McDowell County also made their choices for the N.C. House of Representatives. Republican Dudley Greene was easily re-elected to the 85th District seat. He defeated Democratic challenger Robert Cordle. The 85th District seat will cover all of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey and most of McDowell. Both Greene and Cordle are from Marion.

Voters in McDowell gave Greene 10,411 votes or 76.49% while Cordle received just 3,200 votes or 23.51% here. Districtwide, the results were Greene (26,477 votes or 74.84%) and Cordle (8,995 votes or 25.36%).

“I am mighty humbled by the confidence of the people in this district and I will be honored to serve them,” Greene told The McDowell News.

Greene said he appreciated the honorable way his opponent Cordle conducted his campaign in the race for the 85th District seat in the N.C. House. “It reaffirmed my belief that people can disagree on things and not be disagreeable,” he added.

Greene said Yancey County is a new addition to the 85th District. He is looking forward to representing Yancey residents along with people from Avery, Mitchell and McDowell.

“It is my hope that going into a second term I can be even more effective for the district,” he said.

Starting in 2023, the Glenwood and Dysartsville precincts will be in the 113th District, which also covers all of Polk County as well as parts of Henderson and Rutherford. Republican Jake Johnson was unopposed for this seat and he got 27,175 votes across the district.

“He’s a good man and he will serve the voters of those precincts well” said Greene of Johnson.

All of McDowell County will be in the 46th District in the N.C. Senate. Starting in 2023, the district will cover all of Burke and McDowell counties and a part of Buncombe.

In the race for this seat, Republican incumbent Warren Daniel of Morganton easily won election over Democrat Billy Martin of Marion. Districtwide, Daniel got 47,520 votes or 60.40% and Martin received 31,158 votes or 39.60%. Even though he is a long-time Marion City Council member and community leader, Martin got only 4,503 votes or 28.26% in his home county. Instead, McDowell voters supported Daniel with 11,429 votes or 71.74%.

“Thank you to all of you who offered your prayers, financial support, your moral support, your time and efforts, and your votes to make this possible,” Daniel stated on Facebook. “I look forward to representing the people of Burke, McDowell and Buncombe counties in the coming years.”

In the race for the clerk of Superior Court, Republican incumbent Melissa Adams ran unopposed and got 13,299 votes. Likewise, District Attorney, Republican incumbent Ted Bell faced no formal opposition and earned 30,886 votes. District Court Judge Ellen Shelley didn’t face an opponent and got 31,591 votes. Also District Court Judge Michelle McEntire got 31,829 votes and she didn’t face opposition. Those races were previously decided in the local Republican primary and they faced no Democratic opposition. But their names were still on the ballot for the general election.

Another political contest that attracted local interest was the race for the 11th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Chuck Edwards had no trouble carrying McDowell County with 11,902 votes or 74.41% of the local vote. His Democratic opponent Jasmine Beach-Ferrara only got 3,846 votes or 24.05% in McDowell.

Likewise in the race for the U.S. Senate, McDowell voters also gave their strong support for Republican Ted Budd, who was seeking his first term as a U.S. senator. Budd got 11,730 votes or 73.26% in McDowell while his Democratic challenger Cheri Beasley got only 3,869 votes or 24.16% here.