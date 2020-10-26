The election may not be over election night

Voters and media alike, beware: We may not know the winners next Tuesday night. We may not know until all eligible absentee ballots are counted days later.

Voters should stay tuned, and media outlets should stay the temptation to “call” elections on Election Night.

Why? Because the coronavirus means more people are voting by mail, and because disproportionately more Democrats than Republicans appear to be voting by mail.

The upshot: President Trump and other Republicans may be ahead Election Night, or even declare victory, but end up losing.

This is a recipe for discord, dissension and disruption.

A new study says North Carolina is one of nine states where this “blue shift” could be big enough to change results. As things stand now in our state, absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day and received through November 12 will be counted. If races are close and if thousands of absentee ballots come in late, we may not know the winners until mid-November.

(A reminder: absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are the same thing.)