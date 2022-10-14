McDowell Board of Education – Glenwood District

Name: Michelle Price

Address: NC 226 South, Nebo, NC 28761

Date of birth: Age 52

Education and occupation:

• Bachelor of Science in public health from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Major in Environmental science and engineering. Also studied urban & regional planning at Oxford University, St. Peter’s College, United Kingdom

• Co-owner of Antique Reclaimed Lumber, a small business in McDowell County that offers new wood products made from old growth lumber reclaimed during deconstruction of aged barns and buildings.

What do you hope to accomplish once you take office? What are your goals?

• To ensure school safety and that our students are aware of their rights

• Research the current mental health programs being offered at MCS, determine needs & solutions then advocate for swift implementation.

• Investigate the impact the current discipline policy is having on our students, parents, educators and coaches and advocate for swift changes to minimize harm.

• Ensure parents are given an opportunity via a public forum to meet with the MCS Board of Education at least twice a year to identify needs and offer solutions.

• Evaluate the school daily and weekly schedules to ensure MCS have the best model in action for elementary, middle and high school students and educators.

What do you think are the important issues in this race?

• School safety

• Student rights

• Mental health needs

• Ensuring educators and support staff are treated and paid as professionals

• Willingness to listen to parents

• The need to research and implement model programs and policies from other countries and communities throughout the United States that have been proven to work.

Please provide a general statement about yourself as you seek this office.

As an active community leader and a mother of three children raised in McDowell County Schools, I come forward with the knowledge and experience needed to be an asset to the McDowell County Board of Education. I look forward to working together with our community to improve McDowell County Schools and to being an advocate for our students, educators and parents.