McDowell Commissioners hear about long-term transportation plans -- including widening roads

At this week’s meeting, the McDowell County Commissioners heard a presentation about the regional Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The plan includes future highway work and another look at bringing passenger rail service back to Western North Carolina.

Andy Bailey, western piedmont planning supervisor, gave the presentation.

The CTP is a long-range (25 to 30 year) plan and covers various forms of transportation. The plan recommends widening U.S. 221 South and widening N.C. 226 from U.S. 221 North to N.C. 226A.

It calls for widening U.S. 70 West from N.C. 80 to McDowell High School Road and the widening of Sugar Hill Road from Zion Hill Road to Interstate 40.

It calls for U.S. 221 Business to be expanded to three lanes and Bat Cave Road to be widened to three lanes, among other recommendations. The CTP also has a variety of pedestrian and bicycle recommendations.

The CTP also recommends restoring passenger train service from Asheville to Salisbury and the use of the Old Fort and Marion depots for passenger rail service. Bailey said the plan calls for the Rail Division of the DOT doing a feasibility study about the return of passenger trains.

The return of passenger rail has been an ongoing story for years. In May 2022, The McDowell News reported on a proposal that could extend Amtrak service to the area.

Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods sent to The McDowell News a new map for proposed passenger rail service. It shows a new service route connecting Wilmington to Raleigh, Greensboro and eventually Asheville. At this time, Amtrak passenger trains operate in Raleigh and other major cities in North Carolina. But most of eastern North Carolina and all of western North Carolina are left out.

For years, residents in western North Carolina have waited and worked to get passenger train service back to the mountains. Passenger rail service has not existed in western North Carolina since 1975, more than 45 years ago. But starting in the late 1990s, cities and towns along the route from Salisbury to Asheville have tried to bring passenger trains back to western North Carolina. Both the city of Marion and the town of Old Fort have been active in this effort.

The Western North Carolina Rail Committee has continually worked to support improved rail service since 1999. Marion, Old Fort, Morganton and Conover had their depots renovated in the hope the passenger trains will someday return.