Former Old Fort Planning Board member to run for mayor

The platform planks for her campaign cover such topics as:

» Economic growth and development. Twitty said she supports small business growth and development and “equitable, inclusive business opportunities.” Her platform states, “We want to encourage business growth that have a desire to work in partnership with local government that can provide a (return on investment) which can be realized in 5-10 years.”

» Tourism development. “We embrace and understand that the natural built environment is, will be a driver for tourism and development,” reads the platform planks, “We support current and future efforts to brand ourselves as the ‘Town of Trails.’ We commit to soliciting businesses that will offer services and products aligned with this branding and that will offer equitable inclusive employment opportunities.”

» Housing and community development. Her campaign supports safe, affordable housing in a good neighborhood. “We will work to promote housing development that offer the residents walkability to jobs and businesses. Housing that can respond to the first-time homeowner as well as the retirees,” reads her platform.