Governor Cooper, State Education Leaders Say it's Time for In-Person Instruction in K-12 Schools Statewide

RALEIGH – Top state education leaders joined Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday afternoon to call on K-12 school districts across the state to allow in-person instruction for all students.
While McDowell County Schools returned to a mixture of face-to-face and online learning, some districts in North Carolina have resisted returning to classrooms.
The Governor joined N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis to thank educators for their extraordinary work during an unprecedented time, to highlight ongoing research that shows that with proper mitigation measures, in-person learning is safe, and to emphasize the critical importance of ensuring all students have an opportunity to learn in a classroom.
“Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal,” said Cooper. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place.”
Cooper did not issue an executive order or mandate, but Tuesday’s news conference was a strong indication that he and state officials believe it’s time, in most cases, for children and staff to return while practicing safety measures.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, state leaders have emphasized the importance of returning students to in-person learning as quickly and safely as possible. Children who rely solely on remote instruction are feeling the negative effects of isolation, including learning loss, mental health challenges and food insecurity. The state’s public health toolkit details specific health and safety protocols K-12 schools must implement to keep students and teachers safe during in-person instruction.
On Tuesday, Cooper, Truitt, Davis and Cohen sent a letter to local school board members and superintendents encouraging in-person instruction across the state.
North Carolina has now administered more than 1 million COVID-19 doses across the state. Today, two new resources that will help provide North Carolinians with more information on vaccines were announced. First, the state’s call center has now expanded its operations and will be open seven days a week to help answer questions about vaccine eligibility, how the vaccines work and more. The number for the call center is: 888-675-4567. Additionally, NCDHHS launched an online search tool where users can enter their ZIP code or current location to find nearby vaccine providers.