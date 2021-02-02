Governor Cooper, State Education Leaders Say it's Time for In-Person Instruction in K-12 Schools Statewide

RALEIGH – Top state education leaders joined Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday afternoon to call on K-12 school districts across the state to allow in-person instruction for all students.

While McDowell County Schools returned to a mixture of face-to-face and online learning, some districts in North Carolina have resisted returning to classrooms.

The Governor joined N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis to thank educators for their extraordinary work during an unprecedented time, to highlight ongoing research that shows that with proper mitigation measures, in-person learning is safe, and to emphasize the critical importance of ensuring all students have an opportunity to learn in a classroom.

“Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal,” said Cooper. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place.”