Gossett-Laughridge wedding

Michael and Philista Gossett of Marion announce the wedding of their daughter, Zoey Kristina Gossett of Marion to Gregory James Laughridge, of Marion, son of Jimmy Laughridge of Marion and Kellie Jones of Hendersonville.

The double-ring ceremony took place on Thursday, Sept. 16 outdoors at The Light Center in Black Mountain.

The bride was given in marriage by her father.

Jayme Stevens, sister of the bride served as bridesmaid and ring bearer. Jimmy Laughridge was the groom’s best man.

Rev. William Lovelace, uncle of the groom, officiated the service.

The bride wore a veil which was originally worn by her grandmother, Jessica Alicea, and the bride’s bouquet was handmade by her grandmother as well.

The bride is a graduate of Gossett Homeschooling Academy and is employed at Luisa’s Italian Restaurant.

The groom is a graduate of McDowell High School and is employed as a welder with ORA Inc.

The couple was honored with a beautiful reception on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Cross Mill Church of God with family and friends attending.

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Chimney Rock and now reside in Marion.