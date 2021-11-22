Glenwood’s Christmas parade is Saturday

This Saturday, the Glenwood community will again celebrate the Christmas season with its annual parade.

Last year, the Glenwood parade was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, the parade will again proceed down the roads in the Glenwood community.

The Glenwood Ruritan sponsors the annual parade, which has become a very popular event in recent years. As in previous years, the parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. with lineup and check in at the Glenwood Baptist Church starting at 2:30 p.m. All kinds of civic groups, churches and organizations take part in the long and lively procession.

Because of the uncertainty about holding the parade, no other events or activities are scheduled for Saturday in Glenwood. It will simply be the parade, said Gene Morgan with the Glenwood Ruritan.

But after a year of events being cancelled due to the pandemic, folks are more than ready for parades again. Marion’s Christmas parade on Sunday drew a big and enthusiastic crowd of people who happy to celebrate in public again.

For more information, call 828-925-4935.