Glenwood Elementary’s flag team earns honor

On Monday, Nov. 8, Albert Nelson Dale, flag committee Chairman for the Colonel Alexander Erwin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented a certificate of commendation to the flag team at Glenwood Elementary School.
Dale and fellow chapter member Robert Patton gave the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Certificate of Commendation to the school’s flag team for its proper handling of the Stars and Stripes.
This four-member team at Glenwood Elementary is responsible for putting the American flag up and taking it down, folding and storing it properly.
This team dutifully and patriotically performs this important task for their school daily.
The flag team consists of Ashlyn Stillwell, Ethan Watkins, Mary Ruth Blake and Colby Rhymer. Glenwood Elementary School Principal Deeana Ray was present for the recognition, according to a news release.
The following is flag etiquette from the Sons of the American Revolution:
“No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United
States of America.” Section 8
“The flag represents a living country and is itself
considered a living thing.” Section 8j
Read the full U.S. Flag Code here.
The Flag Code, which formalizes and unifies the traditional ways in which we give respect to the flag, also contains specific instructions on how the flag is not to be used. They are: The flag should never be dipped to any person or thing. It is flown upside down only as a distress signal.
The flag should not be used as a drapery, or for covering a speakers desk, draping a platform, or for any decoration in general.
Bunting of blue, white and red stripes is available for these purposes. The
blue stripe of the bunting should be on the top.
The flag should never be used for any advertising purpose. It should not be embroidered, printed or otherwise impressed on such articles as cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, boxes, or anything intended to be discarded after temporary use. Advertising signs should not be attached to the staff or halyard.
The flag should not be used as part of a costume or athletic uniform, except that a flag patch may be used on the uniform of military personnel, fireman, policeman and members of patriotic organizations.
The flag should never have placed on it, or attached to it, any mark, insignia, letter, word, number, figure, or drawing of any kind.
The flag should never be used as a receptacle for receiving, holding, carrying, or delivering anything.
When the flag is lowered, no part of it should touch the ground or any other object; it should be received by waiting hands and arms. To store the flag it should be folded neatly and ceremoniously.
The flag should be cleaned and mended when necessary.
When a flag is so worn it is no longer fit to serve as a symbol of our country, it should be destroyed by burning in a dignified manner.