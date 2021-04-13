Give blood in April/May and help trauma patients

Donated blood is a lifesaving gift most healthy people can give. The community is encouraged to donate blood to help those who have been seriously injured and need blood products to help them recover. It’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives.

Every day, the American Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. While all blood types are needed, type O negative donors are especially important. Because it is the universal blood type and can be transfused to patients of any blood type, type O negative blood is what emergency personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.