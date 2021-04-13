Give blood in April/May and help trauma patients

Donated blood is a lifesaving gift most healthy people can give. The community is encouraged to donate blood to help those who have been seriously injured and need blood products to help them recover. It’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives.
Every day, the American Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. While all blood types are needed, type O negative donors are especially important. Because it is the universal blood type and can be transfused to patients of any blood type, type O negative blood is what emergency personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming blood drives in McDowell County:
When: Friday, April 16
Where: Marion Moose Lodge
Hours: 3:30-8 p.m.
When: Wednesday, April 15
Where: McDowell County Department of Social Services
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When: Thursday, April 29
Where: Walmart
Hours: Noon to 4:30 p.m.
When: Tuesday, May 4
Where: Corpening Memorial YMCA
Hours: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
When: Tuesday, May 4
Where: West Marion Elementary School
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When: Friday, May 14
McDowell County Battle of the Badges
Where: McDowell Community Building
Hours: 1:30-6 p.m.
When: Tuesday, May 18
Where: McDowell Tech College
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
When: Wednesday, May 19
McDowell Community Blood Drive
Where: McDowell Community Building
Hours: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
When: Saturday, May 22
Where: Lowe’s
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 828-676-7811 to make an appointment or go online at Redcrossblood.org or 1-800Redcross. Walk ins are always welcome.