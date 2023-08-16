HICKORY – Are you ready for amazing new adventures this year? Conduct a science experiment. Take the stage in your first talent show. Ride a horse. Build a robot. Make s’mores around the campfire. You can do all this and more as a Girl Scout. Join Girl Scouts today and get ready for your best year ever!

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is currently forming troops and recruiting new leaders for the new troop year this fall. All girls in grades K-12 are invited to join.

Girls and their families who are interested in learning more about Girl Scouting and troop opportunities in their area can find several Girl Scout Information Events happening throughout western and central North Carolina by visiting the online calendar at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Why does Girl Scouts work? Girl Scouts encourages teamwork and collaboration, as well as independence and self-discovery. It helps girls learn and apply the skills- like positive values, healthy relationships and a strong sense of self- they need today and throughout their lives. Girl Scouts learn vital leadership skills and work collaboratively to solve problems. They gain the confidence and social skills they need to succeed in life, school, their communities and their careers. And as active members of the organization and community, Girl Scouts will be better prepared for life’s challenges and know how to be problem-solvers when needed.

“There’s no limit to what girls can do as Girl Scouts,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of GSCP2P. “Our organization helps girls discover their passions, find their voice, build lifelong friendships and make a difference in their world. And the great thing about the Girl Scout program? It integrates seamlessly into what girls are already learning in school and in their communities, setting them up for success in all they do.”

Opportunities to participate in Girl Scouts in both a troop setting or as an individually registered girl are available. With both options, girls can participate in council and community partnership programming, community service initiatives, the annual cookie program and so much more.

Interested in being a volunteer? Volunteer opportunities range from being a troop leader for the year to volunteering on an episodic basis, where you can share a special skill or talent with girls as needed. More information about volunteering can be found at www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/get-involved/become-a-volunteer.html.

Visit www.BeAGirlScout.org. You can also find out more information about Girl Scouting in your area or starting a new troop by contacting info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.