Gillani’s Thanksgiving meals for McDowell cancelled again due to COVID-19

Like last year, the annual Thanksgiving meals by the Gillani Volunteer Association (GVA) will not be served in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, organizer Hoppi Robertson told The McDowell News that a letter is being sent out to let the public know that the annual Thanksgiving meals in McDowell County won’t happen again due to COVID.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to cancel this year’s Thanksgiving Meal drive,” reads the letter from business owner Anwer Gillani and his wife Nasim. “We have lived in McDowell County and have called Marion our home for over 40 years and for the last 26 years this drive has been our family’s pride and joy. The ongoing concerns with COVID-19 left us weighing our options, and the safety and security of our community is something we cannot compromise.”
Organizers said they hope to restart the meals in 2022.
“Hopefully next year will be bigger and better so everyone please stay safe,” said Robertson.
Since the mid-1990s, Gillani and his volunteers prepare, serve and deliver free Thanksgiving meals every year to the people of McDowell County. The food is prepared at the Senior Center in Marion and folks can come there to get their Thanksgiving meals. A crew of volunteers also deliver the food to people whose names are on the list to receive it. The effort includes local law enforcement and first responders who pitch in to help.
Gillani himself covers approximately 80 percent of the cost of the Thanksgiving meals. His generosity is rooted in his Muslim faith. His late brother used to feed the poor during the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in their home community of Bangladesh. After the death of his brother, Gillani decided to continue the good work in McDowell County, where he is the owner of the Samir’s chain of convenience stores, according to previous stories.
Gillani said to The McDowell News he would like to use that money for something else. He talked about doing something to honor the memory of Richelle Bailey, public information officer for the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and former assistant editor for The McDowell News. Bailey passed away Monday from complications with COVID-19.
“She was a good citizen and she helped a lot of people,” said Gillani.
He added he would appreciate any ideas about how to best honor her memory and legacy.