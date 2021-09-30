Gillani’s Thanksgiving meals for McDowell cancelled again due to COVID-19

Like last year, the annual Thanksgiving meals by the Gillani Volunteer Association (GVA) will not be served in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, organizer Hoppi Robertson told The McDowell News that a letter is being sent out to let the public know that the annual Thanksgiving meals in McDowell County won’t happen again due to COVID.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to cancel this year’s Thanksgiving Meal drive,” reads the letter from business owner Anwer Gillani and his wife Nasim. “We have lived in McDowell County and have called Marion our home for over 40 years and for the last 26 years this drive has been our family’s pride and joy. The ongoing concerns with COVID-19 left us weighing our options, and the safety and security of our community is something we cannot compromise.”

Organizers said they hope to restart the meals in 2022.

“Hopefully next year will be bigger and better so everyone please stay safe,” said Robertson.