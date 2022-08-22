Gillani’s Thanksgiving meals canceled for 2022 due to COVID-19

Like last year and the year before that, the annual Thanksgiving meals by the Gillani Volunteer Association (GVA) will not be served in 2022 because of COVID-19 concerns.

On Monday, organizer Hoppi Robertson told The McDowell News that the annual Thanksgiving meals in McDowell County won’t happen again due to COVID. The concern about the volunteers who deliver the meals, most of whom are elderly, and the people who receive them, many of whom are aged and homebound, is still too great.

“We are just hoping that things will improve and we can do it again in 2023,” said Robertson to The McDowell News. “We felt like it was too much a gamble. We miss doing it. We really do.”

The meals were not held in 2020 and 2021 and organizers said last year they hoped to restart the meals in 2022. But due to the safety of everyone, the decision was made to not hold the event this year.

“I was hoping that things would get better this year,” Gillani said.

Since the mid-1990s, Gillani and his volunteers prepare, serve and deliver free Thanksgiving meals every year to the people of McDowell County. The food is prepared at the Senior Center in Marion and folks can come there to get their Thanksgiving meals. A crew of volunteers also deliver the food to people whose names are on the list to receive it. The effort includes local law enforcement and first responders who pitch in to help.

Gillani himself covers approximately 80% of the cost of the Thanksgiving meals. His generosity is rooted in his Muslim faith. His late brother used to feed the poor during the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in their home community of Bangladesh. After the death of his brother, Gillani decided to continue the good work in McDowell County, where he is the owner of the Samir’s chain of convenience stores and grocery stores, according to previous stories.

Gillani was recognized last month for his generosity and dedication to McDowell County with a surprise award ceremony held in the First Baptist Church of Marion’s fellowship building. This event was arranged by church member and Councilman Don Ramsey, Robertson and Jamie Burnette, who is the CFO of Samir Enterprises. During the Saturday, July 16 event, Gillani was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the most prestigious awards presented by the governor of North Carolina. He also received certificates from Mayor Steve Little, the McDowell County Commissioners, Sheriff Ricky Buchanan and Police Chief Allen Lawrence.