Get your turnip greens at the Marion Tailgate Market

Turnip greens have turned up at the market.

Come see us today from 3-6 p.m. for all your fresh produce needs. We will have muscadines, okra, peppers, fresh flowers, jams and sauces, fresh bread and more.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, credit and debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.

We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website at www.mariontailgatemarket.com.

Here’s a simple turnip green recipe, don’t forget to grab some at the market this week!

Country Turnip Greens





Ingredients