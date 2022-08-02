Get some corn at the Tailgate Market and make this tasty dish

Join us today at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market from 3-6 p.m.

You’ll find corn, microgreens, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, honey, fresh and locally raised chicken, squash, fresh bread and more, all locally grown and made. Come out and support your local growers and makers, and enjoy our beautiful downtown. HMTM is open every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m.

Celebrating its 15th season, the Market will have cooking demos, giveaways, and more — check our website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information. On Aug. 30, we will have a 15th anniversary celebration for the Market.

Stop by for a cooking demo, crafts, special anniversary giveaways and more!

No cash? No problem! HMTM accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double $20 EBT (giving you a total of $40 market tokens) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more Market information, please call 652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org.

Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for weekly updates and to sign up for our newsletter!

Grab a few tomatoes and fresh corn at the market to make this delicious salsa. Corn Salsa

(www.the-girl-who-ate-

Ingredients

3 cups fresh corn, cooked and shucked about 4-5 ears of corn

1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered (Roma can be used as well)

1 cup bell pepper, seeded and diced red, green, orange or yellow

1/2 red onion diced finely

1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro

1/2 jalapeno, seeded and diced finely (you can use a whole one for spicier)

2 cloves garlic minced

1-2 limes juiced

salt and pepper to taste

(optional) tortilla chips for scooping

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients together and season with salt and pepper to taste. Chill until ready to serve. Serve with tortilla chips if desired or over chicken, fish or a salad.