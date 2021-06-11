GemAire and Rheem Donation to result in HVAC upgrades at McDowell Tech

Thanks to a generous donation from Gemaire Distributors, LLC and Rheem Manufacturing, the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technologies Program at McDowell Technical Community College will soon be getting upgraded equipment for the department’s teaching lab at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

Shaun Reams and Shannon Setzer of Gemaire partnered with Becky Kelly of Rheem Manufacturing to present McDowell Tech with a check for $5,000 to be used for the equipment purchases.

William Morris of Morris Heating and Cooling, LLC was recently hired as the new Lead Instructor for the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technologies Program. Morris had previously taught in the program over 15 years ago and has extensive experience as owner of one of the region’s largest HVAC companies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since returning to the program a few months ago, Morris has networked with colleagues in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) community to generate both scholarship money for students enrolled in the program, as well as funds to begin upgrading departmental equipment as technology changes in the field.