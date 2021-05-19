Gateway Wellness Foundation starts home repair program for McDowell County

Have you ever driven by an old, dilapidated home and been surprised to see a family lives there? Have you ever wondered what life is like, living in that house?

Compared to the rest of the country, more McDowell County residents own their own homes (71.8%), more McDowell County homes are 50 years old or older (47%), and more residents live below the poverty line (17.1%). While ours is a vibrant, thriving community, it is also true that many McDowell County residents live in aging homes that are in need of repair, and yet the household lacks the resources to address these urgent needs, according to a news release.

The result is that the beloved family home can become a dangerous place to live. Rotting, collapsing floors or roofs, missing doors or windows, holes in walls and damaged plumbing are the daily reality for some of our friends and neighbors, and these conditions shape the lives of the families who live in them. It is especially dangerous for senior citizens, who may have lived their entire lives in the same home and are now unable to fix problems that have been developing for years.

Many counties in western North Carolina are home to one or more nonprofits dedicated to addressing critically needed repairs for low-income homeowners, but currently there is no such organization in McDowell County.