Gardner-Webb student from Nebo joins Alpha Chi Honor Society

BOILING SPRINGS —Members of Gardner-Webb University’s N.C. Zeta Chapter of Alpha Chi hosted the 48th annual induction ceremony on Nov. 15 through a Zoom webinar. Alpha Chi is a national collegiate honor society that promotes academic excellence and exemplary character among college and university students and honors those who achieve such distinction.

Membership is open to students with junior and senior classification who demonstrate strong character and whose GPA ranks them in the top 10 percent of their academic classes.

Ysabela Cable, of Nebo, was one of 30 students inducted into the honor society. She chose Dr. Bobbie Cox, associate professor, coordinator criminal justice, as her sponsor.

In recent years, students in Gardner-Webb’s Alpha Chi chapter have earned consistent national recognition for their academic achievements, including honors for presentations at the annual Alpha Chi National Convention. The GWU North Carolina Zeta Chapter of Alpha Chi was established in 1972.

Dr. June Hobbs, Alpha Chi sponsor, presided over the ceremony. The prelude was presented by cellist MacKenzie Quattlebaum, who is diversity coordinator for Alpha Chi. Dr. David Yelton, associate provost for Arts and Sciences gave the invocation, and GWU President Dr. William M. Downs greeted the honorees and guests.