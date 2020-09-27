Gardening: Planting bulbs correctly ensures spring color

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This will be basic instructions to a beautiful and colorful garden of bulbs in spring.

Many varieties of bulbs grow in our area. I will list many and give the planting information you will need to be successful. Most flowering bulbs are perennial plants that require little maintenance. Most bulbs for spring bloom for only a few weeks each year but that wait for the blooms is very welcome after the grey and brown colors of winter!

Spring flowering bulbs provide color before most annuals and perennials.

Some crocuses and snowdrops begin flowering in January; daffodils and grape hyacinths in February; large hyacinths by March; and tulips in April and May (tulips are treated as an annual because few bloom the next year).

The best time to plant these bulbs is in the fall. This allows good root development.

These bulbs MUST have cold for at least 6 to 20 weeks depending on what you plant.