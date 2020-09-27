Gardening: Planting bulbs correctly ensures spring color

This will be basic instructions to a beautiful and colorful garden of bulbs in spring.
Many varieties of bulbs grow in our area. I will list many and give the planting information you will need to be successful. Most flowering bulbs are perennial plants that require little maintenance. Most bulbs for spring bloom for only a few weeks each year but that wait for the blooms is very welcome after the grey and brown colors of winter!
Spring flowering bulbs provide color before most annuals and perennials.
Some crocuses and snowdrops begin flowering in January; daffodils and grape hyacinths in February; large hyacinths by March; and tulips in April and May (tulips are treated as an annual because few bloom the next year).
The best time to plant these bulbs is in the fall. This allows good root development.
These bulbs MUST have cold for at least 6 to 20 weeks depending on what you plant.
This timing depends upon the soil temperature. It is best to wait to start planting bulbs when the soil temp is below 60 degrees. In Zone 7, where we live, this will occur in late October and continue to early December. You can plant bulbs as long as the soil can be worked to the proper depth. It is also possible to plant in a container (nothing clay or ceramic) that can be left in the cold until you are ready to bring some color inside to enjoy. Just warm pot slowly so foliage and flowers don't grow too fast and get leggy. Check plant labels for specific instructions.
Planting the bulbs correctly will ensure success. Selecting a site for planting is very important. Consider the light (sunny area), temperature of soil, soil texture and provide a well-drained area. Prep the area by having compost and a bulb fertilizer like bone meal available. You can plant individual bulbs or dig up a larger area for a larger display of 25 or more bulbs. Plant bulbs at a depth that is 3 times their size with the pointy end up. Put in some fertilizer then compost then the bulb, then tap the soil lightly. You can cover with a light mulch such as shredded leaves, straw or a wood mulch. This should be done after it gets cooler and prevents weeds and warming of soil.
Critter control
It is frustrating to have planted spring bulbs and not see them come up as desired. Squirrels, deer, rabbits, mice and voles love to munch on tulips, crocuses and some other bulbs. If this has been a problem you can plant these in the ground in a chicken wire cage. Fortunately the daffodils, hyacinths and alliums taste bad to critters and they will leave them alone. I plant my tulips in pots and the others in the ground.
Buy your bulbs now and keep them in a cool (not cold) dark area until planting.
Check bulbs for any decay, insect damage and defects. Some bulbs come with a small bulb attached, this you can separate to plant. Buy from local nurseries or from online bulb companies. Most sell quality products.
Happy planting and enjoy your blooms in late winter thru early spring. For more information you can contact the Master Gardeners or the Cooperative Extension office.
It's not too late to get a soil test kit for free from the Cooperative Extension office.
Community Garden beds at the Y will be available for fall and winter gardens for $10 for the season.
