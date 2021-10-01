 Skip to main content
Funeral arrangements announced for Richelle Bailey, former journalist, McDowell County Sheriff's Office employee
Funeral arrangements announced for Richelle Bailey, former journalist, McDowell County Sheriff's Office employee

On the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Administrative/Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oc. 5, 2021 at Tom Johnson Rally Park at 4 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Lewis, NC House Representative and Retired County Sheriff Dudley Greene, McDowell News Editor Scott Hollifield, Emergency Services Director William Kehler, Sheriff Ricky Buchanan, and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bailey family has asked that guests present at the funeral service wear a mask or face covering at all times.

 The service will be streamed on YouTube. The link to the YouTube Stream can be found at https://memorials.westmorelandfuneralhome.com/richelle-bailey/4743013/obituary.php the day of the funeral.

 A procession will leave from Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel in Advance, NC, at 1:15 p.m. and head West on I-40 toward Marion. The procession will take exit 85, travel along 221 South to Rutherford Road and through Downtown Marion between 3:15 – 3:30 p.m.

From there, the motorcade will travel along US 70 West to Resistoflex Road and end at Tom Johnson Rally Park shortly before the service. A staging area will be provided for the media.

The public is asked to show their appreciation and support for Ms. Bailey and the Bailey family while the procession travels through McDowell County.

Richelle Bailey
