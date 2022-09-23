Funds for facades: Duke Energy grant invests $25k in downtown Marion

The Historic Marion Foundation recently received $25,000 from Duke Energy Foundation’s Hometown Revitalization Grant to support Marion’s façade grant program.

The annual grant assists any commercial property in the Downtown Central Business District in Marion with the costs of physical improvements to their building.

Since the program began, more than 100 facade grants have been issued to local businesses to install new windows, paint their buildings and provide other improvements to their property.

"I am very grateful to Duke Energy for the generous award through the Hometown Revitalization grants," said Mayor Steve Little. “We have an excellent program that helps new business owners, but our funds are limited. This grant will enable us to provide financial encouragement to quite a few more businesses than we otherwise could afford.”

Façade grant applications will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. at the Marion Business Association’s (MBA) Office, at 58 Depot Street in Marion. Grants are up to $2500 per person.

Only one grant application per business can be submitted.

Eligible businesses in the central business district interested in applying for a façade grant can contact MBA Executive Director Freddie Killough by phone at 828-652-2215 or by email at Freddiek@marionbiz.org for application details.

The Historic Marion Foundation was one of 20 nonprofits that received Duke Energy Foundation’s Hometown Revitalization Grant. This is the second year Duke Energy has provided targeted grants in support of downtowns throughout the state.

Each organization that received grant funding will establish a small-business support microgrant program and deploy the funding within their local community. The microgrants may range from $500 to $2,500 per individual business.

“Local storefronts and businesses are the heartbeat of towns across our service territory,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Last year’s inaugural Hometown Revitalization grants showed us the difference that strategic grants can make for towns throughout North Carolina. We’re honored to partner with local nonprofits and businesses to help build more vibrant communities.”