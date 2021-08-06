Fruit of Her Hands Boutique opens in Larry D. Miller Business Complex in Marion

The Larry D. Miller Business Complex in downtown Marion has a new boutique where you can shop among “the fruit of her hands.”
Located inside the complex between The Hair Beautique salon and Invitation Therapy, The Fruit of Her Hands Boutique held a soft opening on Wednesday, July 7 and its grand opening on Thursday, July 29. For owner Kristy Smith, this new retail store is the fulfillment of a long-held passion.
In January 2016, Smith decided to become a clothing retailer. With the support of her family, she based her business out of her home. She did mostly vendor events and craft shows all across the state. Over the years, she worked hard at being a clothing retailer and felt it was finally time to open a store, where customers could shop in person.
The Fruit of Her Hands Boutique offers all kinds of women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and purses.
Inside, you can find Kancan jeans including distressed skinny jeans and non-distressed ones.
“I am looking forward to being able to serve you with more inventory, selected items and large group orders for any special event you might need clothing,” she said on her Facebook page.
The store offers clothing in sizes from small to 3XL in most styles. You can find accessories and shoes too.
Smith said she will still be hosting flash and clearance sales online. But now customers can drop in anytime her boutique is open and see them in person before anyone else online does.
The Fruit of Her Hands Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays, the store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays.
“We seek out options of good quality,” she said to The McDowell News. “All of it is hand-picked so if I see something I like we offer it.”
In addition, Smith is a graduate of the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program.
Seeking to reverse the decline in local entrepreneurs and new small business start-ups, the Marion Business Association, the city of Marion, McDowell Chamber of Commerce and McDowell Technical Community College’s Small Business Center partnered in 2016 to create the GEM program. GEM offers an eight-class training program to teach basic entrepreneur skills, community demographics, small business impact on the community, networking skills, proper legal structure and how to navigate local building codes and inspectors. Since the start of the GEM program, numerous small and exciting businesses have started in Marion and McDowell County.
Smith said her participation in GEM went very well. Furthermore, she loves having her own brick-and-mortar store in the Miller Complex, which also is the home of the Municipal Event Center, a comic book store, fitness centers, a hair salon, restaurants and a roller skating rink.
“It’s very cool,” she said to The McDowell News. “It’s neat to be able to be more available for people to shop in person. I am very happy and thankful to be a part of McDowell County.”
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Fruit-of-Her-Hands-Boutique-109787310407730