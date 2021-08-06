Fruit of Her Hands Boutique opens in Larry D. Miller Business Complex in Marion

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith said she will still be hosting flash and clearance sales online. But now customers can drop in anytime her boutique is open and see them in person before anyone else online does.

“I am looking forward to being able to serve you with more inventory, selected items and large group orders for any special event you might need clothing,” she said on her Facebook page.

The Fruit of Her Hands Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays, the store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

“We seek out options of good quality,” she said to The McDowell News. “All of it is hand-picked so if I see something I like we offer it.”

In addition, Smith is a graduate of the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program.