From The McDowell News files: Dr. Michael McCall earns -- after a bit of a delay -- his undergraduate degree

After nearly 60 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Michael A. McCall earned his undergraduate degree.

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2013, the then 85-year-old McCall was presented with his bachelor’s degree from the prestigious Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. The presentation was made during a luncheon at Vanderbilt’s Kirkland Hall that was hosted by Carolyn Dever, the dean of Vanderbilt University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

But the story of how McCall finally received his long-delayed college degree is an interesting one. After all, he is a 1952 graduate of Duke Medical School and has had a long and distinguished career as a physician in McDowell County and other places.

“I think the county would be very interested in the story, especially since about every second person I encounter here tells me that my dad delivered them,” said his son Palmer Clifton McCall.

During World War II, the young Michael McCall was serving in the Army while also an undergraduate at Vanderbilt University. As part of the war effort, all divisions of Vanderbilt University were active in the training of students for military service. At the time, several hundred military students from all parts of the United States studied at the Vanderbilt campus. The university was a prominent training center for medical units of both the Army and the Navy.

Vanderbilt’s College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering had courses for the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) and the Army Specialized Training Reserve Program (ASTRP). McCall was one of those military students at Vanderbilt and he was enrolled in the pre-medical course. He and other students who were members of the pre-medical unit, having completed the training at Vanderbilt before admission to medical schools, were sent to various Army hospitals before assignment to medical training. The ASTRP unit, composed of volunteers younger than 18, was transferred to N.C. State University for a continued college program. While at Vanderbilt, the Army students studied under the same faculty as regular civilian students but attended separate classes, according to a yearbook from the time.

By early 1948, the war was over and McCall had just a little more left to go at Vanderbilt before getting his undergraduate degree. But since he was still in the Army, he was moved back to North Carolina that summer.

McCall told The McDowell News that he had one quarter left to go at Vanderbilt and intended to go back and finish up in Nashville, Tenn. But he had also applied early to attend Duke Medical School. To his surprise, he was accepted at Duke Medical School even though he had not actually graduated from Vanderbilt.

A McDowell News reporter remarked that he didn’t think McCall or any other student would be admitted to Duke without a college degree first.

“I didn’t think they would either but I applied early and they accepted me,” he said in response.

So instead of returning to Nashville, McCall went to Durham. He graduated from Duke Medical School in 1952 and did his residency at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. McCall set up his doctor’s office on Fleming Avenue with Dr. Lloyd Miller. He practiced medicine in Marion from 1956 until the early 1980s and was a physician for five different nursing homes. He was also a physician on the staff at Broughton Hospital from 1969 to 1997.

Over the years, he would build up a respected and distinguished practice as a medical doctor. At age 85, he continued part-time work at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton and with 21st Century Oncology.

His daughter Dr. Grace Auten, who also attended Duke Medical School, started thinking about her dad not actually getting a college degree from Vanderbilt and began to look into the possibility of him finally getting that diploma. She contacted the registrars and deans at Vanderbilt and her brother Palmer filled out a few transcript-request forms for both Duke and Vanderbilt. He arranged for the transcripts to be found and sent to the right people.

Cheng H. Khoo, the registrar at Vanderbilt, pulled all of Dr. McCall’s records and carefully reviewed all the documents. The board at Vanderbilt next decided that the university could award him his long-delayed degree.

“They verified everything we were hoping they would verify,” said Dr. McCall.

So at a luncheon on a Wednesday in February, Dr. Michael McCall finally became a college graduate. He, his wife Joyce and their family were welcomed by Vanderbilt officials at Kirkland Hall. Palmer’s cousins Randy and Madolyn Whitt from Alabama and his sisters Dr. Grace Auten and Jennifer McCall were there too for the celebration.

Dr. Michael McCall was finally presented with his degree from the School of Arts and Sciences at Vanderbilt University. Daughter Grace brought her notebook from Duke Medical School from 1979. It is literally a duplicate of her father’s notes from 1949. They both had the same professor, according to his son Palmer.

The McCall family was impressed with Vanderbilt’s decision to grant the degree and how they were treated by the administrators and faculty at the luncheon. “This kind of request is not the kind they can ordinarily grant,” said Palmer McCall.

“I have a new appreciation for Vanderbilt University,” said Dr. McCall as he held his long-deserved diploma.