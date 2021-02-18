Friends of the WNC Nature Center Hosts Virtual Events During February and March to Support the Nature Center

Virtual Trivia Series – Thursday evenings in March

Put your critter knowledge to the test with a plants- and animals-based virtual trivia series, starting on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Every Thursday night in March, the Friends of the WNC Nature Center will be giving away a prize to the participant with the highest score. There’s also a grand prize for the participant with the highest score over all four nights, so be sure to study hard and register for all four trivia nights! If you register for all four trivia nights, you’ll also be entered in a raffle to win a prize package valued at $200! Raffle winner will be announced on March 4. Each Thursday night will have its own theme, from “Scales and Slime” on March 4 to “Feathered Friends” on March 18.

This is sure to be a fun way to spend an evening virtually with friends, and it only costs $5 a night to participate!

To register and learn more, please visit www.wildwnc.org/virtual-trivia.

You can support the Friends of the WNC Nature Center anytime by visiting www.wildwnc.org/support to donate, symbolically adopt an animal (including new red foxes Samson and Bonita), or buy or renew your annual membership. The Friends is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the animals, programs, and facilities of the WNC Nature Center. The Nature Center connects people of all ages with the plants and animals of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Asheville’s wildlife park is located on 42 acres and is home to more than 60 species of animals, including red pandas, river otters, black bears, red and gray wolves, and cougars. For more information, please visit www.wildwnc.org.