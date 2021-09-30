Friends, colleagues remember the life and legacy of Richelle Bailey. She was dedicated to McDowell County.

“Richelle was indeed a dedicated reporter who cared so much about McDowell County and its people,” said Conley. “I will always remember her attention to detail and making sure all of our stories were the best they could be. I greatly envied how good she was at keeping her desk and files organized, something I have never been able to do. And I remember how much she loved her dog Simon.”

“But her love for McDowell County’s people and trying to help them is what stands out foremost in my memory,” added Conley. “I well remember the day she announced to us that she and Carla Biggerstaff Patrick would take over the operation of Project Christmas, which needed new leadership. We all knew that this operation would be in good hands. I am a member of the Rotary Club and our motto is ‘Service Above Self.’ Richelle was not a Rotarian but she embodied that motto better than anyone else I can think of. She did so much to help others and we can all live by that example. She was a good friend to me and one of the best reporters I have ever known. I miss her so much already but I know I will see her again someday.”

Sports Editor Marty Queen also worked closely with Richelle for those 19 years. He remembers how she was always dedicated to service.