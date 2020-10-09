Friday update: Six more positive COVID-19 cases in McDowell; 55 more over the last week

Friday’s numbers brought the total positives to 1,025 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. There have been 14,730 people tested, 13,472 negative results and 233 tests are pending results. As of Friday, there were 92 individuals in quarantine, 903 out of quarantine and 30 deaths.

Out of the 1,025 people who have had or currently have COVID-19, 81 – or just under 8 percent – have required hospitalization in McDowell.

Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff and two residents have tested positive

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of eight staff and 15 residents have tested positive

• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 10 staff members have tested positive

• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of one staff and one inmate have tested positive