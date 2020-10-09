Friday update: Six more positive COVID-19 cases in McDowell; 55 more over the last week

McDowell County’s known COVID-19 cases increased by 55 from Friday, Oct. 2 to Friday, Oct. 9, a week that saw the community surpass more than 1,000 lab-confirmed cases.
While the vast majority – 903 – has emerged from quarantine, 30 people locally have died from complications during the course of the pandemic, health officials said.
The latest news release from the McDowell County Health Department on Friday reported no additional deaths, but six more people had tested positive since Thursday’s report.
At the state level, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services listed 2,034 new COVID-19 cases Friday, putting the state's total during the pandemic at 227,431. Another 25 people had died from the virus, the state reported, bringing North Carolina's total deaths to 3,747, according to a story in the News & Observer of Raleigh.
State health officials said 1,065 people were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19. Hospitalizations trended upward this week, according to the N&O story.
Regional Public Health Director Karen Powell again emphasized actions to contain the virus: “Why is it more important than ever to wear a mask? Do masks really work? These are questions we get asked everyday as we continue to respond to COVID-19. It is day 208 of Emergency Operations response in McDowell County and we do know what works to stop transmission: avoiding large gatherings, social distancing, washing your hands and, most importantly, wearing a face covering. These precautions work! The U.S. Surgeon General said it perfectly, ‘COVID STOPS WITH ME.’ If we all follow these precautions, we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Friday’s numbers brought the total positives to 1,025 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. There have been 14,730 people tested, 13,472 negative results and 233 tests are pending results. As of Friday, there were 92 individuals in quarantine, 903 out of quarantine and 30 deaths.
Out of the 1,025 people who have had or currently have COVID-19, 81 – or just under 8 percent – have required hospitalization in McDowell.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff and two residents have tested positive
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of eight staff and 15 residents have tested positive
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 10 staff members have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of one staff and one inmate have tested positive
The Health Department continues to trace contacts of those testing positive. If an individual would like to be tested, he or she can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Oct. 12 from 9-11 a.m.
Tribune News Service and the News & Observer of Raleigh contributed to this story.
