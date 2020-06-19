Friday update: 8 more positive coronavirus cases in McDowell. Known total: 166

The McDowell County Health Department said Friday eight additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the known total to 166 locally.
No additional numbers had been released by the deadline for the print edition of Sunday’s McDowell News. Any updates will be announced online at mcdowellnews.com.
The initial investigation reveals the source of new transmissions to be contact with other positives and community transmission. Public health staffers are attempting to trace the contacts of these individuals.
There had been 3,315 people tested, 2,880 negative results and 269 tests are pending results. Currently, there are 98 individuals in quarantine, 66 out of quarantine and two deaths.
According to McDowell County Emergency Services, 153 of the known positive cases have not required hospitalization, while 13 have.
“As we look to next week and potentially entering into Phase three of the Governor’s Executive Order, it will be tempting to let our guard down,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Please continue to be careful as you are out and about and do not become complacent. Transmission rates are still very high, the chances of contracting the virus are highly possible. McDowell County Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We must stay vigilant in social distancing, good hygiene and using protective measures to keep ourselves safe.”
According to the state dashboard, these are numbers for nearby counties as of Friday afternoon:
Burke, 882 cases, 17 deaths; Buncombe, 484 cases, 35 deaths; Catawba, 519 cases, 10 deaths; Rutherford, Rutherford, 234 cases, seven deaths; Caldwell, 296 cases, four deaths.
The Health Department is continuing to test individuals for COVID-19. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. — 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations:
McDowell County Health Department; Monday from 9 a.,m-11 a.m.
New Horizon Baptist Church; Tuesday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; located at 5878 US 221 North in Marion
Addie’s Chapel Church; Wednesday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; located at 201 Ridley St. in Marion
McDowell County Health Department; June 25 & 26.