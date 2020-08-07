Friday update: 18 additional positive COVID-19 cases in McDowell. Known total: 628

The McDowell County Health Department said Friday 18 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the known total locally to 628.
“Community transmission of COVID-19 continues across all parts of McDowell County," said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell.
There have been 8,943 people tested, 7,837 negative results and 478 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 263 individuals in quarantine, 350 out of quarantine and 15 deaths.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Friday afternoon, a total of 32 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member and two residents remain hospitalized. Nine residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. Emergency Management and Public Health staff continue to support Deer Park staff and residents with onsite operational and logistical support.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. Those testing positive are quarantines for 10 day, per CDC recommendations.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 10 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 14 from 9-11 a.m.
