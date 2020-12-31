Freedom Life Ministries sends out gift bags to inmates in McDowell

Hampton’s vision, and that of all those involved in leadership at Freedom Life Ministries, was in the beginning and still is today, that need- and ministry-focused organizational framework can be put into place that will bring all aspects of community involvement together by building an interconnecting support network of churches and other community agencies and organizations.

This community support system is the backbone of an overall effort to provide help and support to men and women currently incarcerated, while also addressing the many spiritual and practical needs of men and women who have been released from incarceration.

The goal is to help justice-involved individuals discover a new and transformed life that expresses itself in the ability to make positive and productive contributions to their families and their community, an also have opportunity to learn how to walk in healthy authentic relationship with God.

Much has grown and changed in powerful and positive ways over the years, but the mission has and will always continue to be the same, helping people whose lives have been impacted by incarceration live in new hope and lasting freedom.