Freedom Life Ministries sends out gift bags to inmates in McDowell

This Christmas, whether through Zoom, FaceTime or actually being together, hopefully we were all spending time with loved ones, and surely there was some good food involved.
When we think of Thanksgiving and Christmas, so often we might reminisce about grandma's pumpkin pie or mom’s stuffing. We all have enjoyed having a warm meal during a special holiday.
This Christmas, Freedom Life Executive Director Danny Hampton came to the staff and said, “Let’s roll up our sleeves and see if it is possible to put a special gift bag together for the over 170 men and women being housed at the McDowell County Jail, and while we’re at it, let’s go for the real miracle stuff and see if it is also possible to raise the funding to feed all 600 men being housed at the Marion Correctional Institution a Chick-fil-A meal.”
Hampton said the show of kindness is part of the season of hope.
“We need to show these men and women that they matter, that they are valued, that they are not forgotten by God, by us, or by the McDowell community,” he said.
The staff began working like elves to make this happen.
Through the help and donations of gracious community individuals, businesses, churches and the staff at Freedom Life, they met their goal within a two-week period of time.
The men and women being housed in the McDowell County Jail were provided deodorant, crackers, peanuts, raisins, several soups, a box each of Little Debbie snacks and some candy.
It also included information about how they could receive the services offered by Freedom Life while incarcerated, and as they also look to the possibility of a new life outside the prison. A local church also donated a study book for each inmate from the book of Mark about the life of Christ and how to receive salvation.
The men being housed at the Marion Correctional Institution received a hot Chick-fil-A sandwich, along with chips, cookies, some candy and the same Bible study book received by men and women at the McDowell County Jail. Freedom Life would like to express its deepest gratitude to everyone within the community who help make this Christmas expression of God’s love possible.
Freedom Life is a nonprofit located in downtown Marion. The founder and current executive director, Danny Hampton, has significant experience when it comes to helping hurting people.
In 2012, while serving the needs of current and formerly incarcerated individuals through his capacities as chaplain and case manager, Hampton saw the potential and need to create an entirely new ministry corporation designed to specifically address the many unique needs of men and women who are currently inside jail and prison and also of those who are reintegrating back into the community from jail and prison. In November 2012, Freedom Life Ministries was born.
Hampton’s vision, and that of all those involved in leadership at Freedom Life Ministries, was in the beginning and still is today, that need- and ministry-focused organizational framework can be put into place that will bring all aspects of community involvement together by building an interconnecting support network of churches and other community agencies and organizations.
This community support system is the backbone of an overall effort to provide help and support to men and women currently incarcerated, while also addressing the many spiritual and practical needs of men and women who have been released from incarceration.
The goal is to help justice-involved individuals discover a new and transformed life that expresses itself in the ability to make positive and productive contributions to their families and their community, an also have opportunity to learn how to walk in healthy authentic relationship with God.
Much has grown and changed in powerful and positive ways over the years, but the mission has and will always continue to be the same, helping people whose lives have been impacted by incarceration live in new hope and lasting freedom.
Wrong decisions and past mistakes can haunt and press in on our lives in unrelenting ways. One of the goals at Freedom Life, with our justice-involved clients, is to give them the opportunity to see there is hope beyond the bars. Hopelessness ends here.
You can be part of Freedom Life by volunteering, being a donor, a monthly donor and a prayer partner. Find us at www.freedomlifeminsitries.org and on Facebook and Instagram.
Jim Smith is an area worship arts director, the development director at Freedom Life Ministries, and runs a production company, wjscreativegroup.com.